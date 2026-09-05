AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of corruption, alleging it used six dummy parties in Gujarat to launder Rs 5,500 crore. He also attacked the BJP over communal polarisation, the demolition of a mosque, and Dalit discrimination in the Ram Mandir Trust.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging corruption, communal polarisation and discrimination against Dalits and backward classes. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, he questioned the silence of the investigating agencies and the Election Commission, and said the BJP had set new records in ‘donation theft’.

Alleges 'Donation Theft' via Dummy Parties

He also highlighted six little-known political parties registered in Gujarat, claiming they were being used as a channel to convert black money into white. He presented startling figures and said, “In 2023-24, six anonymous parties in Gujarat, namely the Aam Janmat Party, Satyavadi Rakshak Party, Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party, New India United Party, Bharatiya National Janata Dal and Garib Kalyan Party, received a total of Rs 5,500 crore in donations.”

Singh said, that the donations had not gone to these parties but had reached the BJP through them. “These parties have no real existence and have contested elections with only 15 candidates. The question is, where did they receive billions of rupees from? These are dummy parties of the BJP through which foreign funds and black money are being diverted,” he said. He questioned the Election Commission over why no action was being taken against these parties despite such large-scale corruption. “Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, what Kumbhakarna’s sleep are you in?,” he asked.

Accuses BJP of Communal Polarisation

On the demolition of a mosque in Saharanpur, Singh said BJP wants to disturb the atmosphere in western Uttar Pradesh out of fear of defeat. “The mosque in Saharanpur, which dates back to 1911, was demolished. Whenever the BJP sees its ground slipping in Uttar Pradesh, it creates communal tension. The demolition of this mosque is an open violation of the Places of Worship Act and the ‘waqf by user’ law. The BJP wants to disturb the atmosphere in western Uttar Pradesh out of fear of defeat so that it can pit Hindus against Muslims and reap electoral benefits.”

Attacks Ram Mandir Trust Appointments

Attacking the new appointments in the Ram Mandir Trust, Sanjay Singh said that a member from the Dalit community had been removed from the trust, while controversial individuals had been appointed as treasurer and general secretary. “There has been a ‘shifting of thieves’ to suppress the Champat Rai land scam. The BJP and RSS want to retain control over the temple trust so that the game of loot can continue. The BJP’s deep discrimination against Dalits and Adivasis is embedded in its thinking and has been visible from the foundation-laying ceremony to the inauguration,” he added.

AAP to Strategise for 2027 UP Polls

Singh informed that a major meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party Uttar Pradesh State Executive had been scheduled to be held in Lucknow on September 9. “All district presidents, co-in-charges and senior leaders from across the state would participate in the meeting, where the party’s strategy for the 2027 elections and the current political situation in the state would be discussed and finalised,” he added. (ANI)