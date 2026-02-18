Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the INDIA bloc for being active only during elections. Congress's Pawan Khera responded, stating the alliance partners will consider the senior leader's statement and decide on a course of action.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday said the INDIA alliance partners would take Sanjay Raut's recent statement. "He is a senior leader. If he said something, of course, all INDIA alliance partners will hear this and see what's to be done", Congress leader Pawan Khera told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday criticised the functioning of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, alleging that the alliance becomes active only when Lok Sabha elections approach and lacks consistent coordination on key national issues.

Raut Questions Bloc's Effectiveness

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said, "INDIA bloc work begins when the Lok Sabha elections are approaching. Until then, there's no communication between anyone. Until then, in the INDIA bloc, what the people are doing no one knows. "He stressed that merely raising issues inside Parliament was insufficient, especially when Opposition leaders face disruptions.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Raut said, "They don't even let Rahul Gandhi speak in Parliament. Can we do anything outside?" Raut argued that the alliance must remain active throughout the political cycle, not just ahead of general elections. He pointed to a range of pressing concerns, including farmers' distress, law and order, and the situation in Manipur, that require coordinated action.

'Raising Voice in Parliament Not Enough'

"There are so many problems in the country... The deal made with America will result in the country's farmers dying, committing suicide, and starving. But by INDIA bloc just raising its voice in Parliament is not going to work," he said.

He added that the alliance must remain vigilant and ensure regular communication among its constituent parties. "For months, even years, they don't talk to anyone. Whether it's Uddhav Thackeray or other leaders, we want the INDIA bloc to be active not just before the Lok Sabha elections, but even before," Raut said.

On Alliance Leadership

Addressing discussions around possible leadership changes within the alliance, Raut said suggestions that leaders like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee or Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin should lead the bloc were personal opinions. "Someone has suggested that Mamata Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc. Another says Stalin should. This is their personal opinion," he said, adding that if such matters are to be deliberated, a formal meeting of the alliance should be convened.

Upcoming 2026 Assembly Elections

In 2026, assembly elections are scheduled for four states and one union territory in India. The five legislative bodies up for election are West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the official schedule soon. (ANI)