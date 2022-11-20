Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh to attend India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting during visit to Cambodia

    Rajnath Singh will also hold bilateral talks with the defence ministers of the participating countries and discuss defence cooperation matters and ways to further strengthen the mutually beneficial engagements.

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh to attend India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting during visit to Cambodia AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Cambodia to participate in the 9th annual meeting of the ASEAN Defence Ministers Plus (ADMM Plus) to be held at Siem Reap on November 23. 

    Rajnath will commence his two-day visit on November 22 and will co-chair the maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting on the same to commemorate the 30 years of two countries’ bilateral relations. 

    Also read: Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    The defence ministry said that the minister is visiting Cambodia at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia Samdech Pichey Sena TEA Banh.

    He will also announce several initiatives to boost India-ASEAN partnership.

    India in ASEAN

    In 1992, New Delhi joined the ASEAN as the dialogue partner and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened at Hanoi in Vietnam on October 12, 2010. 

    Also read: 6 women Army officers qualify for prestigious Defence Services Staff College

    Since 2017, ADMM-Plus Ministers have been meeting annually to further the dialogue and cooperation amongst ASEAN and the Plus countries. 

    Earlier this month, India and ASEAN elevated their relationship to ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’.

    Besides, Rajnath Singh will also hold bilateral talks with the defence ministers of the participating countries and discuss defence cooperation matters and ways to further strengthen the mutually beneficial engagements.

    Also read: Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers
     
    It must be noted that ADMM-Plus is the only official framework of Defense Minister's meetings in the Asia-Pacific Region. 

    In addition to the ten countries of ASEAN (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam), eight countries, including Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States participate in this framework to promote more practical defense cooperation.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    6 women Army officers qualify for prestigious Defence Services Staff College

    6 women Army officers qualify for prestigious Defence Services Staff College

    Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers snt

    Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers

    From the IAF Vault: Srinagar's tryst with fighter aircraft

    From the IAF Vault: Srinagar's tryst with fighter aircraft

    Sea Vigil 2022: Mega 'Sea Vigil' drills along India's 7,516 kms coastline

    Mega 'Sea Vigil' drills along India's 7516-km coastline

    Ladakh situation stable but unpredictable need to focus on China s actions Indian Army chief Manoj Pande gcw

    Ladakh situation 'stable but unpredictable', need to focus on China's actions: Indian Army chief

    Recent Stories

    JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details - adt

    JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details

    football BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance snt

    BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Suniel Shetty opens up about daughter's SHAAHI plans RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Suniel Shetty opens up about daughter's Shaadi plans

    Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet sur

    Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

    MCD Election 2022: Over 60 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations AJR

    MCD Election 2022: Over 60 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon