Following Mahayuti's decisive victory in Maharashtra's local body polls, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar credited CM Devendra Fadnavis's leadership for the win and predicted that the next Mayor of Mumbai (BMC) would be from the BJP.

Fadnavis's Leadership Accepted Statewide, Says Speaker Narwekar

As the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra on Sunday registered a decisive victory in the local body elections, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that the results showed that the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been accepted across the state. He predicted that the Mayor after the BMC elections would be from the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Narwekar said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the results of the municipal and city council elections announced today in Maharashtra clearly show that his leadership has been accepted across the state. Under his leadership, the BJP achieved an unprecedented landslide victory, securing more than double the number of seats held by other parties."

He further said that this historic win is a symbol of people's trust in the BJP. "After this win, I can say that the Mayor of Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be from the BJP," he added.

CM Fadnavis Thanks Voters for 'Decisive Victory'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday thanked the people of the state for putting their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Mahayuti alliance and giving them a decisive victory in the local body polls which concluded recently.

"First of all, I thank the people of Maharashtra. The people of the state have given massive support to the BJP and the Mahayuti. I had already predicted that out of all the municipal council chairpersons elected, 75% would be from the Mahayuti, and the people have delivered exactly that verdict. It has also become clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the number one party," he said in a press conference in Nagpur.

Mahayuti Secures 75% of Council Chairperson Posts

Vote counting for 286 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats began at 10 AM today. The elections were conducted in two phases with some councils going to polls on December 2, and others conducting polls on December 20. Multiple key local bodies, including Baramati, Ambernath, went to polls. Two councils saw candidates being elected unopposed too, in Angar in Solapur and Dondaicha in Dhule.

Around 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the BJP. Together, all three alliance parties (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) account for 75% of the city council chairpersons. In terms of corporators, over 3300 candidates of the BJP have been elected, according to Fadnavis.

He also congratulated his alliance partners, including Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and BJP leaders for working hard to get this performance of the party. "I congratulate our allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, whose parties have also performed very well. Our performance has matched that of the Assembly elections. I also congratulate Ravindra Chavan, under whose leadership these elections were successfully conducted. Former president Bawankule, cabinet colleagues, and party workers -- all have worked extremely hard," Fadnavis said.

Victory a 'Trailer' for Upcoming Municipal Polls: CM

Posting about the Mahayuti win on X, CM Fadnavis said that these results are a "trailer" to the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections. "This victory is just a trailer of what we will see in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections. I urge every party worker to work even harder and with more efforts for driving us towards greater victories in the future!" he wrote. (ANI)