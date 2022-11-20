Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD Election 2022: Over 60 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations

    The leaders who will attend the road shows include Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand.

    MCD Election 2022: Over 60 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    A total of 1349 candidates are in the fray for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. While Saturday (November 19) was the last day for withdrawal of nominations, as many as 67 candidates have withdrawn their nominations. 

    The 250 wards of MCD will go to polls on December 4 while the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

    Also read: MCD Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among other top BJP leaders to hold 14 rallies today

    Meanwhile,  Delhi State Election Commission has finalised 42 centres for counting of votes. The identified centres will also be used to provide training for  the use of Electronic Voting Machines.

    According to the data shared by the State Election Commission, as many as 55 independent candidates and also six from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) withdrew their nominations.

    Of the 67 withdrawals, 34 were male candidates, the data showed. After the withdrawals, the final tally stands at 1,349, including 709 female candidates.

    Also read: Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an 'act of terror', says Karnataka Police Chief; probe underway

    It should be mentioned that the upcoming polls would see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress. Earlier on November 17, the BJP released a "charge sheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, accusing it of not fulfilling its promises. 

    On Sunday (November 20), BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states will take part in 14 road shows in the city ahead of MCD elections.

    Also read: Shraddha Walkar murder case: Bombay High Court CJ blames 'access to material on internet'

    Terming it a "Super Sunday", Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said Nadda will campaign at Sangam Vihar here.

    Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi will also join the road shows in different areas.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
