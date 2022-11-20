Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among other top BJP leaders to hold 14 rallies today

    The roadshows will also be led by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Jitender Singh, Hardeep Puri, and Gajender Singh Shekhawat. According to BJP sources, the roadshows will be held between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    With the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections just around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold 14 roadshows across the national capital on Sunday. Fourteen top party leaders will lead each of these 14 roadshows in different districts of Delhi on Sunday.

    BJP president JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupender Chaudhary, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will lead these power-packed roadshows.

    These roadshows will also be led by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Jitender Singh, Hardeep Puri, and Gajender Singh Shekhawat.

    In addition, party MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Dinesh Lal Yadav will participate in the roadshow on Sunday.

    According to BJP sources, the roadshows will be held between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The election for 250 seats will be held on December 4, and the results will be announced on December 7.

    The BJP and Aam Aadmi Party each have 250 valid candidates (AAP). According to sources, three Congress nominations have been cancelled, and the party will contest only 247 seats.

