Sanjay Raut alleged UBT MPs are being offered Rs 15 crore to join Eknath Shinde's camp. He denied a split, but a Shinde faction MLC claimed 'Operation Tiger' is on, with seven UBT MPs in talks to switch sides ahead of the monsoon session.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that the party MPs in Maharashtra are being offered up to Rs 15 crore each to switch sides and join the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction.

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"Apna Sapna Money Money! It's shocking and revolting that Maharashtra MPs are reportedly being offered Rs 15 crore each tonight to switch sides," Raut wrote on X.

अपना सपना मनी..मनी..! Apna Sapna Money Money! It’s shocking and revolting that Maharashtra MPs are reportedly being offered ₹15 crore each tonight to switch sides.@Dev_Fadnavis — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 16, 2026

His remarks came amid speculation of a possible unrest within the Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks and reports that some MPs could break away from the party.

Raut Dismisses Reports of Split

Earlier in the day, Raut dismissed reports suggesting that five MPs from his party were likely to form a separate faction. He remarked that the MPs took part in a meeting called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray and expressed faith in his leadership.

"This is a lie. We have no such information. Four days ago, all these MPs took part in a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray and expressed faith in his leadership. Of them, some of the leaders swore by their loved ones pledging support to Uddhav," Raut said while addressing a press conference.

Shinde Faction Responds Amid 'Operation Tiger' Buzz

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also dismissed speculation about any alleged move by her party to engineer defections from rival political outfits, saying that there was "no interest in breaking any party".

"We have no interest in breaking any party. Everyone has seen the popularity of our leader, Eknath Shinde, because he is loyal to the common people and works at the grassroots level. He doesn't work from home," Shaina told ANI.

However, Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane gave air to the "Operation Tiger" buzz in a repeat of the 2022 split in the party. Tumane claimed that discussions with seven UBT MPs have reached the final stage and asserted that they are likely to join the Shinde faction ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join the ruling party.

Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two. (ANI)