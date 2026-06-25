Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused rebel MP Sanjay Dina Patil of issuing death threats to protestors. Raut wrote to Mumbai Police, demanding Patil's arrest under terror charges, alleging he threatened to bomb people and confessed to murder.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday accused rebel MP Sanjay Dina Patil of issuing death threats to people protesting against his defection to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. In a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Sanjay Raut alleged that Patil had threatened to hurl bombs at the protestors. The UBT Sena MP called for a probe into Patil's alleged remarks and his arrest under the terror charges.

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Raut's Letter to Mumbai Police

Raut also went on to claim that Patil had admitted to murdering five people. "I am drawing your attention to a serious matter. The six Members of Parliament (MPs) who broke away from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb) party are becoming objects of public scorn across the country. There is immense anger among the people of Maharashtra regarding this defection; feeling deeply betrayed, voters are taking to the streets in protest in various places. Protesting and holding elected representatives accountable is a constitutional right of citizens. However, the 'rebel' MP from North-East Mumbai, Sanjay Patil, has threatened protesters with death," Raut wrote in the letter.

'I Have Killed Five People Before'

Further, he added, "Mr Patil stated, 'Don't mess with me; take out life insurance before protesting against me. I will send you straight to the crematorium or to the hospital.' While issuing the threat, he further adds, 'I have killed five people before.' (An investigation should be conducted into who these five individuals were and when and why Sanjay Patil killed them; since the accused has himself confessed, a murder case should be registered against him)."

Bomb Threat and Call for Terror Probe

Alleging an environment of anxiety among the public, Raut warned against legal action and called for immediate action by the police. The UBT Sena leader wrote, "If anyone protests against me, I will hurl a bomb at them. I will wipe them out right inside their homes.' Honourable Bharti-ji, a threat from an MP to hurl a bomb is alarming. If he has manufactured these bombs at home, his premises must be searched immediately, with the assistance of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). If he obtained these bombs from a terrorist gang, it must be treated as a serious national security issue, and he needs to be arrested under the UAPA for involvement in terrorist and anti-national activities."

"All his statements serve as evidence of his involvement in terrorism and criminal activities. Immediate action must be taken against him; otherwise, I will be compelled to seek legal recourse in court to ensure public safety. MP Patil's threats have created an atmosphere of anxiety in society. I wish to explicitly state here that if any political activist is attacked or murdered during this period, Sanjay Patil will bear sole responsibility for it," the letter read.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Defect

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, have joined Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

UBT Faction Approaches Lok Sabha Speaker

Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant met Lok Sabha Speaker and urged him to hear them before taking any decision. "Anil Desai and I met the Lok Sabha Speaker last week and submitted a request regarding this matter. In that request, we stated that if any individual or MP comes to you individually or in a group and says they want to leave, you should protect the Constitution. This is our expectation," Arvind Sawant told reporters.

"Now, after this incident, we sent a letter again, requesting that if anything happens regarding this matter, please hear from us first and don't make a decision without hearing from us. So, he gave us time today. We asked him to let us know if he received any letters. He said he did not receive any letters," he added. (ANI)