Sanjay Nirupam predicts the Shiv Sena (UBT) will be finished by 2029, citing a loss of faith in its leadership. This follows 'Operation Tiger' buzz of MPs defecting to Eknath Shinde's faction, a claim denied by UBT's Sanjay Raut.

'Shiv Sena (UBT) will be finished by 2029': Sanjay Nirupam

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday claimed that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will be finished by 2029, amid speculation that several of its MPs may defect to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. Speaking on "Operation Tiger," Nirupam said that leaders and workers were steadily losing faith in the UBT leadership. "The party called Ubatha is slowly dying. Their MLA and MP no longer have faith in Ubatha's leadership. By 2029, the party will be finished. People are leaving Ubatha every day. As far as their MPs are concerned, we have nothing to do with it. This is an internal matter of their party. This party will slowly die, and people will leave," Nirupam told ANI.

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Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Jaiswal refrained from commenting directly on developments within Shiv Sena (UBT), saying any decision by its MPs regarding their political future should be discussed only after it is formally taken. "I do not consider it appropriate to comment on what is happening in Shiv Sena UBT. If they believe that Balasaheb's legacy is with Eknath Shinde and if they take any decision for their constituency and political future, then it will be right to talk about it only after that. What they do following the history and rules of the anti-defection law, and how much their numerical strength is, is their decision," Jaiswal said.

'Operation Tiger' Fuels Defection Speculation

This comes as Maharashtra witnesses "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT Sena were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join it.

Factions Respond to Rumors

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut dismissed reports suggesting that five MPs from his party were likely to form a separate faction, calling the claims "false" and reiterating their support for party chief Uddhav Thackeray. "This is a lie. We have no such information. Four days ago, all these MPs took part in a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray and expressed faith in his leadership. Of them, some of the leaders swore by their loved ones pledging support to Uddhav," Raut said while addressing a press conference here.

His remarks came amid speculation of a possible unrest within the Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks and reports that some MPs could break away from the party.

Shinde Faction Denies Engineering Defections

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also dismissed speculation about any alleged move by her party to engineer defections from rival political outfits, saying that there was "no interest in breaking any party". "We have no interest in breaking any party. Everyone has seen the popularity of our leader, Eknath Shinde, because he is loyal to the common people and works at the grassroots level. He doesn't work from home," Shaina told ANI.

UBT Threatens 'Operation Wolf' in Retaliation

As this happened, a meeting of UBT Sena MPs was called by Uddhav Thackeray. After this, while addressing a press conference, Raut said his party will launch "Operation Wolf" in retaliation. (ANI)