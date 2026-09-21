Road and bridge construction in Nowshera is providing relief to remote border villages. An engineer states 12-13 bridges are under construction, which residents say was a long-standing demand that will curb migration to cities.

The strengthening of road and bridge connectivity under various central and Union Territory government schemes has brought major relief to people living in remote border villages of Nowshera subdivision.

Development Brings Relief to Residents

Bhuvnesh Kumar, Engineer, R&B Department, Nowshera, said around 12 to 13 bridges are currently under construction, with projects active across every panchayat where connectivity was needed. "About 12 or 13 bridges are currently under construction in the Nowshera constituency. Projects are active in every panchayat across the constituency where connectivity is needed. People's difficulties are being resolved. Road connectivity is improving, and electricity and water systems are now functioning properly. Everything has been streamlined," he said.

A resident, Ashwini Chaudhary, welcomed the ongoing development work in the border area, calling it long overdue and significant for the region's future. "The progress and construction work currently underway in this border area are truly praiseworthy. Roads and bridges, which were long-standing demands of the people here, are being built. If such progress continues in these border and backward areas, why would people flock to cities? Why would there be undue pressure on urban centres?" he said.

Curbing Urban Migration

The ongoing infrastructure push in Nowshera is part of broader efforts by the central and UT governments to improve connectivity and basic amenities in border and remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at reducing migration pressure on urban centres and enhancing the quality of life for residents of these regions.

Improved Connectivity Boosts Tourism in Sarthal

Meanwhile, tourist footfall has started rising in Sarthal, a picturesque destination in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, following improvements in road connectivity that have made the mountainous tourist spot easier to access.

Drone visuals from Bani in Kathua show the scenic landscape around the area as more visitors head towards Sarthal, which is surrounded by towering mountains, lush green forests and valleys.

Tourists visiting Sarthal said the journey has become considerably easier compared with around a decade ago, when the road to the destination was unpaved, narrow and badly damaged at several points. They said the poor condition of the road had made travel difficult and discouraged many people from visiting despite the area’s natural beauty.(ANI)