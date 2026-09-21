Karnataka LoP R Ashok called the DK Shivakumar government "thick-skinned" and vowed to make it "shiver" in the Assembly. He said the opposition would raise the drought crisis, farmer suicides, and the Kasturirangan report in the House.

Opposition Vows to Corner Govt

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashok on Monday labelled the DK Shivakumar government as "thick-skinned", arguing that the opposition will make the state government "shiver and pull its ears" on the floor of the House.

Speaking to the media, he recalled that the opposition had made the government shiver during the previous Assembly session as well, which led to the fall of "one wicket" due to their fight. He asserted that this time too, the opposition would discharge its duties effectively.

Earlier, Congress leader B Nagendra resigned from the Karnataka cabinet and MLA post amid controversy over the alleged multi-crore Valmiki Corporation scam.

Criticism Over Drought Handling

Ashok alleged that the state government is attempting to wind up the special session hastily. He mentioned the opposition has demanded two additional days for a dedicated discussion on the prevailing drought situation in the state and added that they are waiting to see what the government will do.

He criticised the administration for waking up to the drought crisis only now when it should have acted four months ago, likening their delayed response to "closing the back door after the loot".

He pointed out that due to the government’s utter neglect of the drought, as many as 2,800 farmers have committed suicide in the state.

Citing a recent incident, he said that unable to bear the burden of debt, a farmer had committed suicide in his field in Chamarajanagar just yesterday. He affirmed that the opposition would prominently raise all these issues for discussion in the House.

Stance on Kasturirangan Report

Reiterating the party's stand on the Kasturirangan report, Ashok stated that the BJP has consistently opposed it, including during the tenures of former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. He noted that for the opposition, the sentiments and livelihoods of the people are of paramount importance.

He further added that together with NDA alliance partner JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, they have opposed the Kasturirangan report. He reiterated that the opposition would take up both the drought situation and the Kasturirangan report in the Assembly to voice the concerns of the people.

Special Session Questioned

Questioning the legality of the current session, the LoP stated that there is no provision under the rules for a special session and wondered who was advising the government.

Referring to reports that bills will also be tabled, he alleged that the government is trying to prevent key matters--such as farmers' distress, the KPSC scam, and the Bidadi Township issue--from being discussed.

He alleged that the session has been convened on the pretext of being a "special session" only to cover up these issues.

He pointed out that calling a special session requires the approval of the Hon'ble Governor, taking a dig that DK Shivakumar appears to have formulated these rules in his own book.

He further stated that the treasury benches are terrified of facing embarrassment and the fall of "another wicket" if these issues are debated in the House.

He concluded by informing that the opposition has already submitted an adjournment motion on these matters. (ANI)