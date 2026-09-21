BJP and SP are locked in a high-octane battle for the 2027 UP polls, using AI-generated deepfakes. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP for misusing AI, while also strategically adopting the color blue to woo Dalit voters ahead of the election.

AI Deepfake Battle Ignites UP Political Scene

As the political temperature rises in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly Elections, the contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday degenerated into a high-octane visual battle marked by AI-generated deepfakes, satirical video campaigns, and intense debates over symbolic political colours.

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav directly targeted the BJP for deploying generative AI as a tool for political mudslinging. "AI should be used for constructive purposes, not for wrongdoing. The BJP has a negative mindset, which is why it is misusing it," Yadav asserted, criticising the ruling party's media strategy.

Satirical Videos and Counter-Attacks

The controversy centres on a series of AI-manipulated media releases circulating on social media. The row escalated after BJP-affiliated handles shared an AI-generated video showing Samajwadi Party workers doubting their electoral prospects in key regions like Poorvanchal. BJP-backed platforms also released a satirical AI song titled "UP badnaam hua, Teepu tere maare," aimed at linking the former SP government with corruption and lawlessness.

In retaliation, Samajwadi Party operatives created and circulated an AI-generated counter-video targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in which he was shown purportedly acknowledging administrative irregularities and corruption. SP claims BJP initiated the misuse of AI via deepfake videos targeting party leaders and their families. Both parties have deployed AI-generated videos and songs targeting leadership figures. While BJP handles posted videos depicting SP worker anxieties, SP escalated by screening synthetic videos directly portraying CM Yogi Adityanath. Both sides disavow official ownership while leveraging social media networks for distribution.

SP Links Digital Attacks to Governance Failures

Yadav argued that the BJP's reliance on digital attacks stems from its failure to address core governance issues. "They are engaging only in negative work. The government has made no concrete arrangements towards inflation, unemployment, investment, addressing farmers' problems, resolving stray cattle issues, or improving the financial condition of our weaver brothers," Yadav stated, accusing the BJP of attempting to divert public attention.

Symbolic Politics: SP Adopts Ambedkarite Blue

Beyond the digital war of words, the press conference marked a shift in political symbolism, the emergence of blue alongside the SP's traditional red and green. Addressing questions about his recent appearance in a blue scarf, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the party's traditional scarf remains red, quipping that anyone seeing a different primary colour "should get their eyes checked." He, however, defended blue as the historic colour of the Indian Constitution, liberty and the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Akhilesh Yadav maintained SP remains identified by red, but frames blue as an inclusive Ambedkarite symbol. Historically, SP was strictly represented by red and green. The integration of blue is a strategic outreach aimed at consolidating non-Jatav Dalit voters ahead of 2027.

Blue has long symbolised Dalit identity and Ambedkarite politics in UP, largely associated with Mayawati's BSP. Its inclusion is seen in the new uniforms of the SP's student wing, the Chhatra Sabha, and at recent rallies and is seen as a calculated extension of the SP's PDA framework of Pichhda (Backwards), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (Minorities).

BSP's Mayawati Dismisses SP's 'Blue' Outreach

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati publicly rejected this move, stating that "merely donning blue scarves or changing stage backdrops does not turn a party Ambedkarite," accusing SP of opportunistic politics.

With both SP and BJP stepping up their campaign momentum, the use of generative AI tools alongside symbolic shifts points to an intense, multi-dimensional contest in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly elections. (ANI)