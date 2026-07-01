A 19-year-old from Sangli died by suicide after alleged pressure to change religion for marriage, prompting police arrests and investigation into digital evidence and family claims.

A 19-year-old youth from Sangli died by suicide after allegedly being pressured to convert his religion to marry a young woman. The incident occurred on June 25 and has led to police action against two individuals.

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Police identified the deceased as Durvank Shevale, a resident of Khanbaug. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room with a window curtain. According to his mother, Bharati Shevale, her son was in a relationship and was being pressured to change his faith, which she claimed drove him to take the extreme step.

Following his death, the family accessed Durvank’s social media account with the help of a neighbour. A 12-second video recorded by him was discovered, in which he stated he was ending his life but did not mention any specific reason.

Complaint Leads To Arrest

The complaint alleged that Durvank was in love with a young woman from Kolhapur district who often visited relatives in the same locality. The two had reportedly known each other for six months.

Police said Durvank entered his room around 10.30 am on June 25 and locked the door. When his mother checked later in the afternoon, she found him hanging.

Inspector Arun Sugaonkar of Sangli city police station said the mobile phone has been taken into custody for analysis. “The video does not specify the motive behind the extreme step. However, through call detail records and chat history, it can be said that the accused were in touch with him,” he stated.

Investigators revealed that Durvank had completed Class XII and joined a private firm in December 2025. He had recently been transferred to Pune but frequently returned to Sangli to attend practice sessions of a dhol-tasha pathak.

According to the complaint, Durvank knew the arrested accused, Sahil Bagwan, from a previous stint at work. Bharati Shevale alleged that Sahil had been asking the young woman to persuade Durvank to convert for marriage.

Police confirmed that Sahil has been arrested and further investigation is underway. Authorities are examining forensic evidence, call records, and digital communications to establish the circumstances leading to the teenager’s death.