At least 8 charred bodies were recovered after a bus caught fire following a collision on the Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway in Dausa, Rajasthan. The bus was travelling from Rishikesh to Indore. Around 25 passengers managed to escape the blaze.

Tragedy on Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway

Atleast 8 charred bodies were found after a bus caught fire following a collision on the Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway in Dausa, according to Dausa MP Murari Lal Meena.

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District Magistrate Saumya Jha said that the bus was travelling from Rishikesh to Indore when it collided with another vehicle around 3:15-3:30 AM. Several people are feared dead, and rescue operations are still going on.

District officials said that atleast 25 people were rescued or managed to escape the fire. While officials have only confirmed 2 deaths in the incident, it is estimated that atleast 8 people have died, with the possibility of more casualties.

According to officials, the bus collided with something on the expressway and caught fire soon after. Around 24 to 25 passengers managed to escape and were rescued safely.

MP Confirms Death Toll

Congress MP Murari Lal Meena, who represents the Dausa (ST) parliamentary constituency, said that eight bodies have been recovered so far. He told ANI, "A tragic incident has occurred; around 3:00 AM, a bus caught fire following an accident. So far, eight bodies completely charred have been recovered, and 11 people have been admitted here."

DM Provides Details on Rescue Efforts

Speaking to ANI, District Collector and District Magistrate of Dausa, Dr Saumya Jha, gave details of the incident. She said, "The bus was travelling from Rishikesh to Indore when it caught fire following a collision on the Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway around 3:15 or 3:30 AM. Around 24 or 25 people managed to escape safely and were rescued; they are currently doing well. Two people died at the scene, and while conducting rescue operations after bringing the fire under control, we discovered some charred remains. These have been sent to the hospital, and the rescue operation is still ongoing."

She added that the exact number of deaths is not yet clear. "Regarding the total number of casualties--we can only provide an approximate figure at this stage; the final count is not yet confirmed. There have been around seven to eight deaths," she said.