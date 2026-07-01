BJP leader K Annamalai claims DMK MP TR Baalu has withdrawn the Rs 100 crore defamation suit against him over the 'DMK Files' controversy. Annamalai stated he continues to stand by all allegations made against the DMK and its leaders.

TR Baalu Withdraws Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai said that DMK MP TR Baalu has withdrawn the Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed against him over the publication of the "DMK Files," while asserting that he continues to stand by all allegations made against the previous DMK government and party leaders.

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In a post on X, K Annamalai wrote on Tuesday, "Thiru TR Baalu filed a defamation case against me for publishing the assets/companies owned by him and his family through DMK Files & he had sought ₹100 Crores in damages. As you all know, after a certain time period in the trial, I argued my own case and personally cross-examined him, and the details of which are in the public domain."

He said that during the court proceedings, TR Baalu made certain remarks against him, following which he filed a counter case, adding that TR Baalu later chose to withdraw the Rs 100 crore defamation case filed against him. "Also, during one of the cross-examinations, Thiru TR Baalu made defamatory remarks against me without substance in the court, and I had filed a case against him in the same court for making those allegations within the court premises. Today, Thiru TR Baalu, out of his own wishes, decided to withdraw the defamation case filed against me by him. He filed the defamation case against me; to carry it further or not was his decision & not mine," he asserted.

He further said he continues to stand by all remarks made against the DMK and its leaders and thanked BJP's legal team for supporting him during the case proceedings. "I wish to inform all concerned that I continue to stand by every single remark that I had made against the previous DMK govt and certain members of the DMK party till now. I wish to thank Adv. Paul Kanagaraj, Adv. Kumaraguru and all members of the BJP legal team for their support during the trial of this case. Truth always triumphs! I thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

Background of 'DMK Files' Allegations

Earlier in April 2023, Annamalai in his 'DMK files part-2' targeted former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and accused him of looting crores of money, allegedly to the tune of Rs 1,30,000 crores from the people. Later in July 2023, he submitted a memorandum to then-Governor RN Ravi in this regard.

In the first part of 'DMK files', which was also released in 2023, Annamalai accused DMK leaders of possessing disproportionate assets. He also released a nearly 15-minute video clip, "DMK Files (Part-I)", showcasing the valuation of the assets.

Following his allegations, DMK issued a legal notice to K Annamalai alleging defamation after he released his video clip 'DMK Files' that accused DMK top ministers and CM MK Stalin's family members of having unaccounted assets. DMK leaders K Kanimozhi, Udhayanidhi Stalin and TR Baalu also sent a legal notice to Annamalai over the issue of publishing the property list. (ANI)