Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sandeshkhali incident: CBI files charge sheet against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, 6 others

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday filed a chargesheet against expelled TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and six others in connection with the January 5 assault on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali.

    Sandeshkhali incident: CBI files charge sheet against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh 6 others gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    The CBI has filed a charge sheet against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and six others in connection with the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate team at Sandeshkhali, officials said on Tuesday. According to them, the agency submitted the case's initial charge sheet with a special court on Monday.

    When the ED team proceeded to search Sheikh's home in relation to the multi-crore ration distribution fraud in West Bengal, they were ambushed by a crowd of a thousand people. The team had gone to arrest Sheikh because of his alleged close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick under scanner in the scam, they said.

    Sheikh was arrested by the Bengal Police on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, who have made allegations of sexual harassment and land grabbing against him. 

    He is accused of inciting a mob to attack the ED officials. The probe agency, in a statement, had said three of its officers sustained serious injuries and had to be admitted to a hospital after being attacked by a mob of 800-1000 people.

    Sandeshkhali, a riverine island about 80 km from Kolkata, has gained attention when local women accused Sheikh and his men, who are involved in fish farming and commerce, of robbing them of their land and abusing them sexually.

    Three cases pertaining to happenings on January 5 have been turned over to the CBI for investigation, they added. Sheikh was arrested by the CBI on March 6 after being taken into custody by the state police on February 29.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 2:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Rain: IMD revises rain forecasts; Red alert in 2 districts, orange alert in 4 districts May 28 2024; Check anr

    Kerala Rain: IMD revises rain forecasts; Red alert in 2 districts, orange alert in 4 districts today; Check

    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide anr

    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide

    Karnataka to receive more than average monsoon showers this year: IMD issues alert vkp

    Karnataka to receive more than average monsoon showers this year: IMD issues alert

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ahead of June 4 verdict, apprehensions galore among LDF, UDF, BJP in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ahead of June 4 verdict, apprehensions galore among LDF, UDF, BJP in Kerala

    Kerala: Centre defers meeting on proposal for new dam at Mullaperiyar amid TN CM Stalin's intervention anr

    Kerala: Centre defers meeting on proposal for new dam at Mullaperiyar amid TN CM Stalin's intervention

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Rain: IMD revises rain forecasts; Red alert in 2 districts, orange alert in 4 districts May 28 2024; Check anr

    Kerala Rain: IMD revises rain forecasts; Red alert in 2 districts, orange alert in 4 districts today; Check

    Mr and Mrs Mahi FIRST review: Celebs go gaga over Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's romantic sports drama RBA

    Mr and Mrs Mahi FIRST review: Celebs go gaga over Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's romantic sports drama

    cricket Caught on camera: Pakistan's Babar Azam trolled for scolding fans in Cardiff; WATCH viral video osf

    Caught on camera: Pakistan's Babar Azam trolled for scolding fans in Cardiff; WATCH viral video

    Craving for a monsoon ride from Bengaluru? 'Scotland of India', Kodagu is calling you: see 8 captivating PICS vkp

    Craving for a monsoon ride from Bengaluru? 'Scotland of India', Kodagu is calling you: see 8 captivating PICS

    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide anr

    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon