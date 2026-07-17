Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit has written to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, demanding an immediate stop to the felling of thousands of trees in the ecologically sensitive Saat Mod forest for a highway widening project near Rishikesh.

Sandeep Dikshit, former Congress MP and Chairperson of Rachnatmak Congress, has addressed a public letter to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging an immediate suspension of the felling of thousands of trees in the Saat Mod forest area. The trees are being cleared as part of the Bhaniyawala-Rishikesh highway widening project, a stretch that links Dehradun and Rishikesh.

Environmental Concerns Raised

In his letter, Dikshit expressed deep concern over the environmental impact of the project, highlighting that the Saat Mod area is an ecologically sensitive zone. "It is humbly submitted that under the National Highway widening project between Bhaniyawala, Jolly Grant, and Rishikesh, a large number of trees are being felled in the 'Saat Mod' area. According to various public reports, permission has been granted to cut down thousands of trees for this project. This area is located near the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and is considered a critical corridor for the natural movement of many wild animals, including elephants," he stated in the letter.

'Attack on Local Faith and Culture'

Sandeep Dikshit further asserted that Uttarakhand's true identity is rooted in its sacred forests and spiritual heritage, which are being sacrificed for a narrow, road-centric vision of development. He emphasised that felling trees attacks local faith and culture, calling instead for "real development" focused on quality healthcare, education, and sustainable livelihoods.

Echoes of Tilari and Chipko Movements

Dikshit questioned how the descendants of those who led the Tilari massacre struggle and the Chipko Movement could remain silent spectators to the ongoing environmental destruction. "Uttarakhand is the same land that saw martyrs during the Tilari massacre to save the forests and set a global example with the Chipko Movement. Carrying the blood of that same struggle in their veins, how can today's generation remain silent while watching these trees being felled?" he asked.

Critique of State's Fiscal Priorities

Criticising the state's fiscal priorities, the former MP alleged that the government is diverting funds from critical sectors like healthcare and education to facilitate projects that are rendering 'Devbhoomi' forest-free. "Look at the irony: while the state is in desperate need of basic necessities like hospitals, education, and employment, the budgets for these are being slashed, and all that money is being poured into making 'Devbhoomi' forest-free," reads the letter.

Call for Modern Engineering Solutions

Dikshit urged the government to listen to the demands of citizens and environmentalists by adopting modern engineering solutions to protect the trees at 'Saat Mod.' "The common people of Uttarakhand have now begun to believe that this widening of roads is not for the development of the state's people, but rather a means to loot Uttarakhand's natural resources and transport them away. If our very breath is snatched away, who will be left to walk on these gleaming, wide roads? Citizens, environmentalists, students, and social organisations of Uttarakhand are constantly demanding that thousands of trees in the 'Saat Mod' area be saved from being cut down. Environmental damage must be prevented through the use of modern engineering solutions," he added in the letter. (ANI)