Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inspected Behali Reserve Forest, where 400 hectares have been destroyed. He announced immediate restoration, enhanced security, and infrastructure improvements to protect the forest from miscreants.

Assam Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Jayanta Mallabaruah, conducted an extensive on-ground inspection of the Behali Reserve Forest following reports of large-scale destruction of forest land by cross-state border miscreants.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Forest Minister on Thursday reviewed the situation alongside senior Forest Department officials, Assam Police and the Civil Adminstration, and announced a series of immediate measures to protect the reserve forest, restore the damaged areas and strengthen enforcement on the ground.

The inspection was undertaken after reports of extensive forest destruction in the Behali Forest Range along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary. Satellite imagery and drone assessments comparing the condition of the forest over the past six months have confirmed that nearly 400 hectares of forest land have been encroached upon and extensively damaged during the period.

During the visit, the Minister assessed the affected locations physically as well as with drone images and reviewed the security arrangements and examined the challenges faced by frontline forest personnel in protecting the reserve forest.

Immediate Restoration and Ecological Regeneration

Emphasising the Government of Assam's unwavering commitment to forest conservation, Minister Baruah directed that restoration of the damaged areas begin immediately. He instructed the Ecological Task Force to undertake systematic plantation and ecological restoration in close coordination with the Forest Department to regenerate the degraded forest and restore its ecological balance.

Strengthening Forest Protection Infrastructure

The Minister also announced a comprehensive plan to strengthen forest protection infrastructure across the area. He directed officials to immediately address deficiencies in existing forest camps, improve approach roads leading to vulnerable locations and initiate the process for construction of an additional access road to ensure rapid deployment of personnel whenever required. He observed that inadequate road connectivity had hindered timely intervention in certain areas and enabled illegal activities to continue.

Reinforcing Security and Surveillance

To reinforce security in the reserve forest, the Minister directed the Assam Police and the Forest Battalion to work in close coordination and maintain continuous surveillance in vulnerable stretches. He further instructed that additional camps be established in areas where forest destruction has occurred so that the affected locations remain under constant protection.

Government's Firm Resolve and Support

Reiterating the Government's firm resolve, the Minister stated, "Not a single tree will be allowed to fall. The Government of Assam is fully committed to protecting every inch of its forest land, and all necessary measures will be taken to prevent further destruction." He assured frontline forest personnel that the Government stands firmly behind them in the discharge of their duties.

Referring to concerns raised by field staff regarding operational constraints, Baruah said forest protection often requires prompt decisions under difficult circumstances and officers should discharge their lawful responsibilities with confidence while protecting the State's forests. The Minister noted that certain public statements had adversely affected the morale of forest personnel and members of the Forest Battalion. He clarified that officers engaged in protecting Assam's forests have the Government's full support while carrying out their legal responsibilities. He directed officials to ensure that forest protection measures are implemented effectively and without hesitation whenever unlawful activities are detected.

Addressing the Boundary Dispute Context

Addressing the broader issue of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary, Minister Jayanta Mallbaruah observed that while boundary-related matters are being addressed through established political and administrative mechanisms, destruction of forests cannot be justified under any circumstances. He further pointed out that the Gauhati High Court has also made it clear that forest destruction cannot be linked to or justified on the basis of any boundary dispute. He stated that regional committees have already been constituted to discuss and resolve boundary-related issues through dialogue but asserted that environmental protection would remain non-negotiable.

Directive for Legal Action

The Minister also instructed officials that whenever unlawful encroachment, trespass or destruction of forest land takes place within Assam's jurisdiction, appropriate legal action should be initiated in accordance with the law. He emphasised that all incidents of illegal intrusion into Assam's forests must be dealt with firmly through established legal procedures.

Immediate Actions and Future Commitment

The forest Minister announced that plantation and ecological restoration activities in the affected areas will commence immediately, beginning tomorrow. Simultaneously, infrastructure strengthening, road improvement and deployment of additional security personnel will be undertaken as a priority to ensure effective protection of the reserve forest.

The Government of Assam remains committed to safeguarding its forests through stronger enforcement, ecological restoration, improved infrastructure and coordinated action among all concerned agencies. The measures announced during today's inspection are aimed at preventing further forest loss, restoring damaged ecosystems and ensuring that the State's valuable forest resources remain protected for future generations. (ANI)