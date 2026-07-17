A delegation from Doon, led by MLA Ram Kumar, met HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to discuss development. The CM assured them of balanced progress, citing new offices, a hospital, and CBSE curriculum in schools as key initiatives for the area.

A delegation from the Doon Assembly constituency of Solan district, led by MLA Ram Kumar, called on Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and apprised him of various developmental demands of the area, as per a release.

Commitment to Balanced Development

Interacting with the delegation, the Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed to ensuring balanced and inclusive development across Himachal Pradesh, and it had accorded top priority to strengthening the health and education sectors to provide quality services to the people. He added that there was no shortage of funds for developmental works and that the government was undertaking transformative reforms to modernise both sectors.

Landmark Initiatives in Doon Constituency

CM Sukhu said that several landmark initiatives had been undertaken in the Doon Assembly constituency, including the establishment of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office at Baddi, a 100-bedded hospital and a Public Works Department (PWD) Division, which would significantly strengthen the region's administrative and healthcare infrastructure.

Upgrading Education with CBSE Curriculum

He said that the State Government was introducing the CBSE curriculum in government schools to ensure quality education for students. He stated that three government schools in the Doon Assembly constituency have already been upgraded to the CBSE pattern, enabling students, particularly from rural areas, to access quality education at nominal fees compared to the high cost of CBSE education in private schools. He added that teachers had already been appointed in these schools, and further recruitments are underway.

MLA Appreciates Efforts, Requests Further Support

MLA Ram Kumar thanked the Chief Minister for opening six to seven new government offices in the constituency and for fulfilling all the announcements made for the area. He said that the State Government had given priority to the development of the Doon constituency. He also requested financial assistance for the construction of a stadium and strengthening of road infrastructure in the area, and invited the Chief Minister to visit the constituency.