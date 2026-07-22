Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, on National Flag Adoption Day, sharply criticised the Modi govt's handling of protests. Calling for a youth-led resurgence, he said 'Gen Z' has woken up and is ready to take charge, demanding an end to divisive politics.

Marking Indian National Flag Adoption Day on July 22, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy delivered a sharp critique of the central government's handling of democratic protests, calling for a youth-led resurgence across the country during his address in Kodangal, as per the Telangana CMO.

'We, the Gen Z, have woken up'

Evoking the spirit of the Tricolour, CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that the national flag flutters as an eternal symbol of unity, constitutional values, and democracy in the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians, carrying a powerful message from the younger generation. "We, the Gen Z -- the generation that was dismissed as 'social media thrill-seekers,' 'reels walas,' and 'keyboard warriors' -- have woken up. We are no longer silent spectators. We are rising. We are roaring. And we are ready to take charge of our nation's destiny," the Chief Minister said.

'Enough of divide and rule'

Calling for an immediate end to divisive politics, CM Revanth Reddy added, "Enough of divide and rule. Enough of caste arithmetic and religious polarisation. Enough of treating youth as mere vote banks while destroying their futures."

CM condemns 'brutality' against protesters

The Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over its response to recent public demonstrations and the treatment of activists, citing the crackdown on prominent voices and student protests. "We strongly condemn the brutality of the Modi Government in using force to protect corrupt and incapable ministers, criminals, and rapists. Such actions betray the very spirit of the Tiranga and the Constitution it represents," he said.

"We have seen the crackdowns. We have seen the arrests of voices like Sonam Wangchuk. We have seen attempts to silence students and protesters demanding justice and quality education. But every blow of repression is only adding fuel to the fire. We are not afraid anymore."

'India belongs to its youth'

Urging a fundamental shift in the country's political landscape, CM Revanth Reddy called on all political parties to reform their functioning and prioritise youth-centric governance. "It is high time for all political parties to change their style of functioning. The rulers of this country must understand: India belongs to its youth, and we will not allow anyone -- no matter how powerful -- to play with our education, our careers, our dreams, or our democracy," he noted.

'Our future is not negotiable'

Sending a direct message to the nation, the Chief Minister asserted that the youth remain united under the Tricolour in defence of India's democratic fabric. "The youth of India are sending a clear message to the world today: 'We will protect the soul of this nation. We will not let fascist forces divide us. We will not let our education system become a tool of politics. Our future is not negotiable.' From the streets to social media, from universities to villages -- the youth are united under one Tiranga. We stand for One Nation, One People, One Future. We demand leaders who put youth-centric policies first -- quality education, jobs, skills, entrepreneurship, and real opportunities -- not hollow slogans," Revanth Reddy concluded. (ANI)