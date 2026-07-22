Robert Vadra criticised the government's 'inaction' on the NEET paper leak, stating it has no vision for students. Karti Chidambaram also backed students, demanding accountability. Protestors rejected talks, while the govt sought a Parliament debate.

Vadra Slams Government's 'Inaction' on Paper Leaks

Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the government's "inaction" on the paper leak issue, saying the BJP has no vision for the students and there is no concrete plan on addressing their concerns.

In a video message, Vadra said whoever tries to raise their issues with the government gets termed as "anti-nationals". "I'm shocked and sad over what students and Sonam Wangchuk are facing. They are demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan; rather than addressing their concerns, they are using lathis and tear gas against them. More than 20 students died by suicide over this issue; . Whenever a voice is raised against the government, they get termed as anti-nationals. I don't think their protests will stop," he said while declaring his support for the protestors. "I am in touch with them, and I will help in whatever way I can," he added.

Congress Demands Accountability, Questions NEET

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also backed the students' demand and said the government is doing nothing systematic to correct the problem or fix accountability in the NEET paper leak issue. "There are two problems. One is that there have been consistent and systematic leaks in various exams. The minister continues, the secretary continues, and the head of the NTA continues. Accountability has not been fixed. Neither have they taken us into confidence about what they have done to improve the examination system. People have lost trust in the examination system. Point two is that NEET itself is anti-federal," he said.

He added, "Those admissions would be done in a manner which the state government deems fit. There is no reason for the central government to interfere in those admissions. One is the abolition of NEET, and the second is the strengthening of the examination system and fixing accountability, but the government is refusing to fix accountability."

Protestors Reject Talks, Govt Seeks Parliament Debate

As the standoff over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak continues, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist and protest leader Saurav Das on Wednesday rejected the government's invitation for talks at a private residence, insisting that any dialogue must take place in the "people's court" at Jantar Mantar. Das emphasised that the protesters are not interested in "useless talk" and that the government must show a clear intent to address their core grievances. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak should be held at the earliest in Parliament, calling all opposition parties to contribute in framing an agenda for the discussion without wasting further business hours of both houses. (ANI)