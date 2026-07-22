NEET protest leader Saurav Das rejected the government's invitation for private talks, insisting on a public dialogue at Jantar Mantar. He listed three demands: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, compensation, and withdrawal of FIRs.

As the standoff over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak continues, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist and protest leader Saurav Das on Wednesday rejected the government's invitation for talks at a private residence, insisting that any dialogue must take place in the "people's court" at Jantar Mantar.

'People's Court, Not Private Residence'

Speaking to reporters, Activist Saurav Das rejected an invitation to hold talks at BJP leader JP Nadda's residence, saying, "He invited us to his house again. We flatly refused. The people's court is held here; ministers should come among the people," Das said. He added, "However, being educated people, we thought if there are security concerns, we could meet at some neutral place near Jantar Mantar. We are yet to hear from them on that."

Das emphasised that the protesters are not interested in "useless talk" and that the government must show a clear intent to address their core grievances. "It's important that the government has the intention to accept our demands; only then should they call us. We don't have time for useless talk. Time is precious; thousands of people are still stationed here, the protest is ongoing, and that needs to be managed as well."

Three Non-Negotiable Demands

The activist outlined three non-negotiable demands to end the agitation: "First, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Second, 1 crore rupees compensation for the families of all those students who committed suicide due to the NEET paper leak. Third, all FIRs filed unnecessarily against peaceful protesters should be withdrawn, and we want a sovereign guarantee from the government that no such FIRs will be filed against any peaceful protester in relation to this protest in the future," he added.

Appeal for Peaceful Protest

Das also made a strong appeal for maintaining the peaceful nature of the movement following reports of stone-pelting. "Violence has no place in a democracy. There is no place for violence in this protest either. I appeal to those doing such things to stop. Do not show aggression toward the police. Do not deviate from our main issue. If you engage in violence or vandalism, the entire narrative will shift... This is Gandhi's land; always remember that we will move forward and win through Gandhian principles."

Call for Transparency on Detainees

Finally, Das called for transparency regarding those detained or injured during the demonstrations. "We have asked the police for that data. We hope they provide it soon... the police should also make it public how many people they detained, where they are, and how many are currently in custody. We have a rough idea, but we don't want to operate on rough estimates. We want accurate information," he concluded.

(ANI)