Samrat Choudhary has been sworn in as Bihar's first-ever BJP Chief Minister, ending Nitish Kumar's long tenure. BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha praised Choudhary, stating he will boost development and curb crime and corruption in the state.

BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha has affirmed that the newly elected Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, will accelerate the pace of development and curb crime and corruption in the State. "The entire party and alliance stand firmly behind Samrat Chaudhary. Samrat Chaudhary will carry forward the trust of the people of Bihar. His experience and work ethic will accelerate the pace of development and curb crime and corruption. Bihar will transform into a respectful and socially prominent state," he said.

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A New Era for Bihar

Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday. His elevation marks the end of an era dominated by Nitish Kumar's "Sushasan" (good governance) and the beginning of a new chapter for the NDA in Bihar.

Centralised Leadership and Key Portfolios

In a sweeping consolidation of power, the 57-year-old leader has retained the critical Home Ministry and assumed control over 29 departments, signalling an era of centralised leadership as he succeeds Nitish Kumar's 21-year tenure. By retaining the Home Ministry, Choudhary keeps a firm grip on law and order, police administration, and state security. His portfolio includes Agriculture, Health, Tourism, Art and Culture and Sports, among others.

Coalition Dynamics

The oath of office was administered by Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain at Lok Bhawan. Choudhary, who previously served as Deputy CM, takes the helm following Nitish Kumar's transition to the Rajya Sabha. To balance the coalition, JD(U) veterans Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

BJP's Long-Term Strategy Culminates

The rise of Samrat Choudhary represents the culmination of the BJP's long-term strategy to lead the government in Bihar rather than playing the junior partner. A former member of the JD(U) who joined the BJP in 2017, Choudhary is credited with mobilising grassroots support and bridging caste alliances that proved vital in the 2025 State Assembly elections. (ANI)