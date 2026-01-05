Officials in Sambhal, UP, busted a large-scale electricity theft operation, finding a 'mini power station' supplying dozens of homes. An FIR was filed. An anti-encroachment drive also removed 25-year-old illegal commercial structures.

Massive Electricity Theft Uncovered

An extensive operation against electricity theft was carried out in the Raisatti police station area of Sambhal district, during which authorities uncovered large-scale illegal power connections. Multiple teams were deployed for the drive, and investigations revealed instances where dozens of houses were drawing electricity from a single unauthorised source.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia said a coordinated operation was carried out by forming seven teams to check power theft in the area. During the drive, officials detected extensive illegal connections, including instances where electricity was being supplied to dozens of houses from a single unauthorised source. "An operation was conducted against electricity theft in the Raisatti police station area, for which seven teams were formed. A large amount of theft was detected, but there were one or two places where 50-60 houses were receiving electricity from a single source; a mini power station had been set up, and an FIR has already been registered against the person responsible. They had created an entire underground system... Based on the evidence found, fines will be imposed, and FIRs will be registered," he told ANI.

Anti-Encroachment Drive in Salempur

Earlier on Sunday, the administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Salempur area. Speaking to ANI, DM Rajendra Pensia said the encroachment occurred approximately 20-25 years ago, and commercial activities were also being carried out here in the name of the madrasa.

"Wherever there is encroachment, we had warned and made the encroachers aware earlier as well. After that, we are identifying everyone and filing cases against them under Section 67, and we are removing all the encroachments through the legal process... The encroachment was done approximately 20-25 years ago, and commercial activities were also being carried out here in the name of the madrasa. Many shops were built, and rent was also being collected from them...We have imposed a fine of fifty-eight lakh rupees, and we will also recover the cost of removal, which will be the entire cost incurred today," DM Pensia told ANI. (ANI)