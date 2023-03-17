'Amritpal is an ISI tool...' Ex-Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh exposes 'Waris Punjab De' chief

Jaswant Singh, the founder of Dal Khalsa and former Khalistani leader, lashes out at Amritpal Singh, the head of 'Waris Punjab De' organization, saying that the latter does not know anything about Khalistan and that the ISI is using him as a tool.

Jaswant Singh, the founder of Dal Khalsa and former Khalistani leader, has exposed Amritpal Singh, the head of 'Waris Punjab De' organization, saying that the latter does not know anything about Khalistan and that Pakistan's espionage agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is using him as a tool.

"He is not a Khalistani, but it is certain that he has earned a lot in the name of Khalistan. His plans will not succeed further," he said. To recall, Amritpal Singh came into the limelight on February 23 after a police clash at Ajnala police station in Amritsar.

Pakistan is the real enemy

During a conversation with a news agency, Jaswant Singh said that when Amritpal does not prove helpful to the ISI, they will replace him. "Pakistan should know very well that if Khalistan is formed, then Lahore will be their next target. That's why Pakistan will never allow this to happen. The real enemy of Khalistan is Pakistan, not India," he said.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab of being soft on the Khalistan supporters, Jaswant said that the Bhagwant Mann government is not capable of dealing with the Khalistanis. By not taking action against them, the government is helping the movement to become active again.

Attempts to mislead people

He termed as "hypocrisy" the efforts of an organization banned by India to hold a Khalistan referendum in western countries, saying it was an attempt to mislead people. "It has nothing to do with Indian Sikhs. This is the handiwork of ISI. Some Sikhs are working as tools in the hands of the Pakistani government. An organization is doing this on the instructions of ISI. Citizens of Canada, America or Britain are voting, who have no right to do so. It would have been understandable if Indian citizens had demanded it," he said.

Appreciating the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaswant highlighted the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and recalled the former's respect for the Sikh community. He also spoke of how the government made special arrangements to bring back the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan with full respect.

