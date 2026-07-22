A Samajwadi Party delegation will meet activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital to appeal for him to break his 25-day-long indefinite fast, which demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over health concerns.

Protests to Continue as Health Concerns Mount Wangchuk's hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, entered its 25th day today.Earlier today, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke also appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to call off his prolonged hunger strike as concerns over his deteriorating health intensified, while vowing that the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar will persist until their core demands are met.Abhijeet Dipke, in a post on X, highlighted the deep concern for the activist's well-being and detailed the ongoing strategy of the movement. He stated, "We request @Wangchuk66 sir to end his hunger strike. The country needs him, and his life is far too precious to be put at further risk. The peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until our demands are met."Dipke emphasised that the struggle for accountability will not stop regardless of the fast's status. "Today is the 25th day of Sonam Sir's hunger strike. 25 days without food, so there is a huge threat to his life. I don't want anything to happen to Sonam Sir, so I request Sonam Sir to break his hunger strike. And we will continue this protest. This is my assurance that even if Sonam Sir breaks his hunger strike, we will continue our protest and will not step back until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. And with this, I want to say that our protest will continue peacefully. I appeal to all our supporters to continue the protest peacefully," he said. Wangchuk Shifted to Medanta; Ministers Visit On Tuesday, Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital following directions from the Delhi High Court.Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the hospital on Tuesday night to enquire about the health of Activist Sonam Wangchuk, according to sources.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A delegation of Samajwadi Party leaders will meet activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday evening to appeal to him to break his indefinite fast.Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai told ANI, "We will submit a written appeal. Some MPs have signed it, saying that his health is more important. We are making a special appeal to him to end his fast."Wangchuk's hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, entered its 25th day today.Earlier today, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke also appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to call off his prolonged hunger strike as concerns over his deteriorating health intensified, while vowing that the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar will persist until their core demands are met.Abhijeet Dipke, in a post on X, highlighted the deep concern for the activist's well-being and detailed the ongoing strategy of the movement. He stated, "We request @Wangchuk66 sir to end his hunger strike. The country needs him, and his life is far too precious to be put at further risk. The peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until our demands are met."Dipke emphasised that the struggle for accountability will not stop regardless of the fast's status. "Today is the 25th day of Sonam Sir's hunger strike. 25 days without food, so there is a huge threat to his life. I don't want anything to happen to Sonam Sir, so I request Sonam Sir to break his hunger strike. And we will continue this protest. This is my assurance that even if Sonam Sir breaks his hunger strike, we will continue our protest and will not step back until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. And with this, I want to say that our protest will continue peacefully. I appeal to all our supporters to continue the protest peacefully," he said.On Tuesday, Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital following directions from the Delhi High Court.Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the hospital on Tuesday night to enquire about the health of Activist Sonam Wangchuk, according to sources.