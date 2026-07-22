BJP workers protested in Kerala and other states, accusing Congress of inciting violence during a demonstration in Delhi. Congress leaders were detained in Delhi while protesting, demanding the resignation of PM Modi and the Education Minister.

BJP workers marched towards the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Wednesday, alleging that the Congress attempted to incite violence in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence during its protest outside LKM in Delhi on July 21. Among the leaders were BJP Keralam MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar, leading the protest, condemning the Congress agitation near the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi.

Reacting to the BJP's protest and march towards the Congress headquarters, Keralam Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that the BJP was failing to understand the concerns of youth and students, while questioning the Prime Minister's silence over the issue. Speaking to ANI, Chennithala said, "It is unfortunate. They are not understanding the feelings of the youth and students. How many students have died by suicide? Exams in India have lost all credibility. That is why people have angst against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and everybody is asking for his resignation. Why is the Prime Minister keeping mum?"

Similar Protests in Other States

Meanwhile, similar protests were held by BJP workers in several states, including Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Bihar, over the Congress' Delhi demonstration. Protests were reported in Dehradun, Raipur, outside the Congress office in Gujarat and in Patna, with water cannons used to disperse protesters in Raipur and heavy security deployed in Gujarat.

Congress Leaders Detained During Delhi Demonstration

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several other opposition leaders, were detained following police action during the party's protest near Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. The Congress had demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

10 FIRs Registered in Delhi

In a related development, the Delhi Police has registered as many as 10 FIRs in connection with the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. According to police officials, these cases have been filed across multiple jurisdictions within the New Delhi district following various incidents and law-and-order concerns reported during the demonstrations.

Providing a breakdown of the legal actions taken, officials stated that four FIRs were registered at the Parliament Street police station while three were lodged at the Connaught Place police station. Furthermore, one FIR each has been registered at the Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, and Kartavya Path police stations, respectively.

The police noted that these FIRs pertain to different incidents and matters related to the maintenance of public order during the protest period. Investigations into all the registered cases are currently underway to determine further action.

As per the officials, during Monday's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. (ANI)