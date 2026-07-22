Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the government for not allowing a detailed discussion on the NEET issue. She questioned why, if they could debate 'Vande Mataram' for 10 hours, they couldn't hold a proper debate on NEET under an adjournment motion.

Priyanka Gandhi Questions Govt on NEET Debate

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday questioned why the government can't have detailed discussions on the adjournment motion, noting that the same people held a 10-hour discussion regarding the national song 'Vande Mataram' and are again bringing a bill on it. "We held a discussion on Vande Mataram for 10 hours. Now again, they are bringing a bill on Vande Mataram. Then, why can't we have a long and detailed discussion on the adjournment motion? You need to ask this from the government," he said.

Earlier today, while speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said that the Opposition had moved an adjournment motion to ensure a proper and comprehensive debate on the NEET controversy. She noted that if the government could dedicate eight hours to discussing Vande Mataram, it could also hold an extended discussion on the NEET issue. "We are demanding an adjournment motion so that a proper discussion can take place. If you can discuss Vande Mataram for eight hours, then you can also properly discuss this issue under an adjournment motion for a longer duration. The government is always playing games," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Opposition Demands Discussion Under Rule 267

Earlier in the day, Jairam Ramesh said that several Opposition parties, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking the suspension of listed business to hold an immediate discussion on the alleged police action against student protesters, the detention of Opposition leaders, and the NEET issue. "The impasse in the Rajya Sabha is entirely because of the continued refusal of the Government to have this discussion under Rule 267," Ramesh said in his post.

Rule 267 allows for the suspension of specific rules related to listed business in the Rajya Sabha, whereas Rule 176 enables short-duration discussions on matters of urgent public importance. (ANI)