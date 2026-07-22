J&K LG Manoj Sinha reviewed security after a terror attack in Anantnag killed Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi. Sinha and former CM Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, vowing justice for the slain cop who was on Amarnath Yatra duty.

LG Sinha Reviews Security, Vows Justice

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the security situation with Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat following the terror attack in Anantnag.

Paying tribute to Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who lost his life in the line of duty, Sinha expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

I spoke with DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat to review the situation following the terror attack in Anantnag. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The whole country stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the… — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) July 22, 2026

In a post on X, "I spoke with DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat to review the situation following the terror attack in Anantnag. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty", he said.

"The whole country stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the family of the martyr. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. This heinous act will not go unpunished. J&K Police and our security forces are on the ground and will bring those responsible to justice", he said.

Omar Abdullah Condemns Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain of the IRP 3rd Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was killed in the line of duty in a terror attack in the Anantnag area of south Kashmir.

Deeply saddened by the death in the line of duty of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain of IRP 3rd Battalion J&K Police. HC Hussain made the ultimate sacrifice in a cowardly terror attack in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my heartfelt… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 22, 2026

In a post on X, Abdullah said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of the police personnel and described the attack as a "cowardly terror attack."

"I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat," the Chief Minister said.

Details of the Attack

A 35-year-old police head constable was killed after suspected terrorists opened fire on a police party deployed for Amarnath Yatra security in Anantnag town on Wednesday, officials said.

The attack took place around 12:30 pm at Lal Chowk in Anantnag. During the firing, Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi sustained critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag, where doctors declared him brought dead. (ANI)