Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy claimed NEET protests are a conspiracy by the 'Cockroach Janata Party' and opposition to disrupt the Parliament's Monsoon Session. He justified police action, calling the protests 'unnecessary'.

NEET Protests a 'Conspiracy': BJP

Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Wednesday claimed that the ongoing NEET protests are a conspiracy hatched by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the opposition during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Thirupathy said that the protests have been planned by the opposition and the CJP to disrupt the meeting for very important bills being discussed in the Parliament this session. "This Cockroach Janata Party, in the name of students, are trying to destabilise the country, but the government has taken a lot of steps for re-examination and also future course of action. Unnecessarily and unwantedly, this protest has been planned by these people, and when Parliament is meeting for very important bills this session," he said.

BJP Justifies Police Action

He further said that the police action was justified, noting that a lot of policemen and journalists were beaten during the protests. He added that the protestors vandalised public property during the protest. "So it is a big conspiracy by the opposition as well as the CJP. I think we have to condemn it very strongly. The police have taken the right action because a lot of journalists and policemen were literally beaten. The protest activists were vandalising yesterday, causing a lot of damage to public property. So I think this is a big conspiracy by the Congress and the Communists," he said.

BJP Leader Criticises Rahul Gandhi

The BJP leader also criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over protest at Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday, terming it "unruly". "Whenever somebody does any protest, he (Rahul Gandhi) jumps in and says that he is doing everything. Marching towards parliament or going to the Prime Minister's house is unruly and is unbecoming of the LoP," he said.

Opposition Protests Continue

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several other opposition leaders, were detained following police action during the party's protest near Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. The Congress had demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On July 20, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a 'Sansad Chalo' protest in the national capital, which was met with police action. The Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the police action and alleged that the protestors were "lathi-charged" and met with tear gas.

Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs today held protests wearing black clothes against the government on the Parliament premises. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi, among others, were present at the protest. (ANI)