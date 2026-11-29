The Samajwadi Party has appointed several PDA Assembly in-charges across Uttar Pradesh constituencies to bolster its preparations for the 2027 assembly elections, while continuing efforts to resolve seat-sharing tensions within the INDIA bloc.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party has appointed SSR PDA Assembly in-charges for various constituencies. According to the appointments made by the party, Sukhendra Tomar has been assigned the responsibility for the Baraut Assembly seat (51) in Baghpat. Anil Kasana has been appointed in-charge for the Loni Assembly seat (53) in Ghaziabad, while Abhishek Garg has been given responsibility for the Ghaziabad Assembly seat (56). In Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mukesh Sharma has been made the in-charge for the Noida Assembly seat (61). In Hathras, Ramnarayan Kake has been appointed in-charge for the Hathras Assembly seat (78), and Devendra Agrawal has been given responsibility for the Sadabad Assembly seat (79). In Mathura, Lokmani Jadaun has been named the PDA Assembly in-charge for the Chhata Assembly seat (81), while Sanjay Lathar has been appointed in-charge for the Mant Assembly seat (82). Additionally, Krishna Verma Nishad has been assigned the Bah Assembly seat (94) in Agra, Raushanlal Verma has been made in-charge for the Tilhar Assembly seat (133) in Shahjahanpur, and Shriram Pal has been appointed the PDA Assembly in-charge for the Kalpi Assembly seat (220) in Jalaun.

Earlier, on November 28, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Virendra Singh on Sunday said the INDIA bloc was "standing very strongly" ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and brushed aside reports of differences with the Congress over seat-sharing. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The INDIA bloc is standing very strongly in the Uttar Pradesh elections, and whatever minor issues you are hearing through the media are merely speculations. Both leaders will sit together and resolve everything, and the INDIA bloc will certainly contest the elections together. "The differences between the two alliance partners intensified after the Samajwadi Party offered 26 seats to the Congress as part of the proposed seat-sharing arrangement. Imran Masood strongly advocated the Congress's position following the offer, adding to the tensions between the two parties. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi chose Saharanpur to launch the Congress's election campaign, with a rally scheduled for December 10. Saharanpur is the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Congress MP Imran Masood, who has recently been in the spotlight for his strong remarks over the seat-sharing issue. Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi's decision to choose Saharanpur for the campaign rally comes despite reports that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had advised Imran Masood to exercise restraint in his public statements. Earlier on Friday, Imran Masood, Rajendra Pal Gautam and other Uttar Pradesh leaders met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to present their views on the political situation and the ongoing seat-sharing discussions. The seat-sharing formula between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has not yet been finalised. It remains to be seen how the two INDIA bloc partners navigate their differences and what the future holds for their alliance. Samajwadi Party is eyeing a return to power after two back-to-back electoral defeats in the 2017 and 2022 polls. In the last elections, the party won 111 seats. The SP and Congress fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh as allies, a partnership that helped the INDIA bloc make significant gains in the state against the BJP-led NDA. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which the two parties contested independently, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats it contested. (ANI)