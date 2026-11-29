IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani and his family recently visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Separately, Union Minister Amit Shah reviewed IFFCO's developmental achievements, including a new sulphuric acid plant in Odisha.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) Chairman and International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) Global Board Director Dileep Sanghani, along with his family, paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. In a post on X, reflecting on the meeting, Sanghani said the Prime Minister's warmth and affection deeply touched his family despite his demanding responsibilities. "Amidst his immensely demanding responsibilities, the precious time, genuine warmth and affection extended by the Prime Minister to our family deeply touched our hearts," Sanghani said.

He said that recalling cherished family memories and witnessing the Prime Minister's affectionate interaction with the children were unforgettable moments for the family. "Recalling cherished family memories, witnessing his affectionate interaction with the children and seeing the smiles on their faces were unforgettable moments of immense pride and joy for our entire family," he added.

Earlier in March, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Sulphuric Acid Plant-III in Paradip, Odisha and addressed a Cooperative Development Seminar. Shah said that development works worth ₹3,770 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid in a single day. He said that a large sulphuric acid plant of IFFCO has been inaugurated today in Paradip, through which IFFCO will now become self-reliant in sulphuric acid production. He added that in the coming days, IFFCO and KRIBHCO will jointly make the entire country self-reliant in sulphuric acid.

The Union Cooperation Minister said that the Government of India and the Odisha Government will work together through the cooperative sector to bring prosperity to poor farmers, rural communities, and especially mothers and sisters. He said that the third stream of the sulphuric acid plant at IFFCO’s Paradip unit has been inaugurated today. He said that in 2005, IFFCO purchased this plant for ₹2,577 crore, when its capacity was 7.5 lakh metric tonnes. Today, its capacity has increased to 22 lakh metric tonnes. About 15 percent of production is blended fertilizer and about 40 percent is indigenous DAP.

Shah said that sulphuric acid required in fertilizer factories and chemical industries across the country should be produced at IFFCO’s Paradip unit. He said that IFFCO has launched a movement to reduce excessive use of chemical fertilizers through Nano Urea, Nano DAP, and the PM-PRANAM scheme (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth), which will help conserve the soil. He added that IFFCO has become the largest cooperative unit in the world in this sector.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that whatever IFFCO earns ultimately benefits five crore farmers of the country, which is its greatest strength. He said that wherever IFFCO’s factories may be located, the owners are the five crore farmers of India. IFFCO’s turnover of more than ₹41,000 crore, profit of more than ₹3,800 crore, and net worth exceeding ₹28,000 crore belong to these five crore farmers — and this is the true miracle of the cooperative model. (ANI)