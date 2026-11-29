Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched 240 development projects worth Rs 753 crore in Navsari, spanning healthcare, education, and roads. He also introduced the Vanbandhu Kaushalvardhan Rojgar Yojana to boost employment for tribal youth.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the ground-breaking ceremony for 65 works worth Rs. 389.20 crore, laid the foundation stone for 154 works worth Rs 248.30 crore and inaugurated 21 completed projects worth Rs 115.86 crore in Navsari. As per the release, the Chief Minister gifted 240 development projects worth over Rs. 753 crore to Navsari city and district by performing the ground-breaking ceremony for 65 works worth Rs. 389.20 crore, laying the foundation stone for 154 works worth Rs. 248.30 crore and inaugurating 21 newly completed projects worth approximately Rs 116 crore. To provide new employment opportunities to tribal youth, including young men and women, within their own region, the Chief Minister also launched the ‘Vanbandhu Kaushalvardhan Rojgar Yojana’ from Navsari.

Addressing a ceremony organised jointly by the district administration and Navsari Municipal Corporation at the Navsari Town Hall, the Chief Minister said that Navsari, the historic land where Mahatma Gandhi transformed a handful of salt into a symbol of the freedom struggle, reflects the essence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, the release said. Gifting a series of development projects at the beginning of the new year in sectors including healthcare, education, roads and bridges, protection against coastal erosion, and urban and rural welfare, the Chief Minister further said that cities like Navsari are centres of the country’s economic dynamism and will continue to lead the journey from ‘Viksit Gujarati to Viksit Bharat’. The development projects worth Rs 753 crore being provided to Navsari today will enhance the ‘ease of living’ of its residents.

Expressing happiness that the construction of RCC roads had begun in Navsari for new projects, except those for which work orders had already been issued, the Chief Minister said that RCC roads would provide significant relief to the residents of Navsari, a region blessed with substantial rainfall, in terms of commuting and transportation, the release said. He further said that the state government had fulfilled the long-standing demand of Navsari’s residents by granting the city municipal corporation status. This is not merely an administrative transformation, but the foundation for a bright future of urban development. The Chief Minister clearly conveyed to local administrators and officials that they must undertake systematic planning for development works, and that the state government is always ready to allocate funds.

Navsari has, for centuries, embraced India’s cultural harmony and faith, with the Pak Anjuman Navsari Atash Behram being a remarkable example. The Chief Minister recalled the centenary celebrations held exactly a year ago, on November 29, marking 100 years of the present building of the sacred Atash Behram. Highlighting the historic transformation in the development of tribal regions over the past 25 years under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said that on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Prime Minister had announced a tribal welfare package worth Rs 2 lakh crore for Gujarat over the next five years. Under this initiative, the state government will spend Rs 2 lakh crore over the next five years for the comprehensive development of the tribal belt stretching from Ambaji to Umargam, the release said.

Expressing the state government’s commitment to equipping tribal youth with skills and providing opportunities for employment and self-employment, the Chief Minister said with pride that the newly launched Vanbandhu Kaushalvardhan Rojgar Yojana was an important initiative in this direction. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government has prioritised planned urban development, infrastructure, cleanliness, housing, transportation and civic amenities. He added that the benefits of government schemes had reached people at the grassroots level, helping 50 crore people move out of poverty. Stating that the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ could be realised only through healthy, capable and addiction-free youth, the Chief Minister urged young people not to fall prey to addiction, to stay away from substance abuse and become responsible members of society. He called upon them to transform the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ into a mass movement. The Chief Minister appealed to everyone to work collectively towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ and building ‘Viksit Surat to Viksit Gujarat and Viksit Bharat’.

On the occasion, MLA Rakesh Desai said the state government has always been sensitive and committed to fulfilling the longstanding public welfare aspirations of elected representatives and grassroots workers. Late Dhirubhai Dajibhai Koli Patel, a senior leader from Navsari taluka, had devoted his entire life to the dream of constructing a bridge over the Ambika River. Understanding the sentiments and needs of the people, Chief Minister Patel sanctioned Rs. 19 crore for the bridge over the Ambika River, paying a fitting tribute to the late leader’s spirit of public service. Referring to his representation to the Chief Minister regarding concerns over waterlogging in coastal areas during the construction of the Coastal Highway between Krishnapur and Dholai, Rakesh Desai said the Chief Minister had promptly given a positive assurance to resolve the issue. This reflected the government’s sensitivity and commitment towards the poor and people living in remote areas, for which he expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister.

In his welcome address, Mayor Ashok Dhorajiya said that the Chief Minister had gifted development projects worth crores of rupees at one go, which would accelerate public welfare. He also said that the construction of RCC roads in Navsari city had already commenced in view of changing rainfall patterns. On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed registration certificates to trainees enrolled under the ‘Vanbandhu Kaushalvardhan Rojgar Yojana’. A short film showcasing the scheme was also screened. It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister gifted development works worth Rs 753 crore across various departments, including ground-breaking ceremonies, foundation stone-laying ceremonies and inaugurations. These included works worth Rs. 336 crore under the Roads and Buildings (State) Department; ground-breaking and foundation stone-laying works worth Rs 95.39 crore under the Roads and Buildings (Panchayat) Department; foundation stone-laying and inauguration works worth Rs 73.69 crore under the Health and Family Welfare Department; works worth Rs 69 crore under Navsari Municipal Corporation; foundation stone-laying works worth Rs 63 crore under the Roads and Buildings (National Highways) Department; ground-breaking, foundation stone-laying and inauguration works worth Rs 91 crore under the Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department; works worth Rs 10 crore under Gandevi Municipality; foundation stone-laying and inauguration works worth Rs 10 crore under Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Ltd.; and inaugurations of Education Department projects worth Rs 5.14 crore, the release said.

MLA RC Patel, District Panchayat President Niraliben Nayak, District Collector Manish Gurwani, Municipal Commissioner Jayesh Upadhyay, District Superintendent of Police Rahul Patel, District organisation president Bhurabhai Shah, elected representatives, district administration officials, prominent citizens and a large number of residents were present on the occasion. (ANI)