Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta held past political leadership responsible for the 1947 Mirpur tragedy. He stressed preserving historical testimonies and honored the resilience of displaced families during a remembrance event.

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday held the then political leadership responsible for the circumstances that led to the Mirpur tragedy of 1947 and the subsequent mass displacement, asserting that political ambitions and the pursuit of power had inflicted wounds that continued to haunt generations of displaced families. According to an official release, the Governor made the remarks while addressing the 80th Mirpur Fall Day Remembrance Ceremony organised by the Mirpur (PoJK) Welfare Association, Chandigarh, at Panjab University. Paying homage to those who lost their lives in the tragedy, Gupta said that the unfortunate events surrounding the Partition of India reflected how the political ambitions of certain leaders had taken precedence over national interests and human lives. He observed that the country and its people were divided for the sake of political power, compelling countless innocent families to abandon their ancestral homes and rebuild their lives under extremely difficult circumstances. The Governor maintained that the Mirpur tragedy could have been averted had the then leadership demonstrated greater political foresight, timely intervention and commitment to safeguarding the lives of innocent citizens. He emphasised that the consequences of political decisions should never be allowed to come at the cost of national unity and human dignity. Stressing the need to acquaint younger generations with historical realities, Gupta said that remembering the painful chapters of history was not intended to perpetuate bitterness but to draw meaningful lessons from the past and ensure that such tragedies were never repeated. He underlined that a society which remains conscious of its history is better equipped to safeguard its identity, unity and future.

Highlighting the measures undertaken by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said that significant steps had been taken to address the longstanding concerns of displaced families from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and the Chhamb region. He referred to the Rs 2,000 crore rehabilitation package approved under the Prime Minister's Development Package, providing financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh per eligible family and covering 36,384 displaced families. He said the provision for disbursement through Direct Benefit Transfer reflected the Government's emphasis on transparency and effective delivery of financial assistance. Gupta said that the Central Government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', coupled with its commitment to prioritising the underprivileged, had placed renewed emphasis on the welfare, dignity and empowerment of communities that had endured decades of hardship. Lauding the resilience of the Mirpur displaced community, the Governor said that despite losing their ancestral homes, livelihoods and loved ones, these families had rebuilt their lives through determination, perseverance and hard work, making valuable contributions to the social, economic and cultural development of the nation.

The Governor, accompanied by Lady Governor Bindu Gupta, who is also the Chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Women Welfare Wing, honoured senior survivors and eyewitnesses of the 1947 tragedy. He also launched the Association's digital platform aimed at preserving personal accounts, historical documents, family memories and cultural heritage. A film depicting the Mirpur tragedy was also screened during the programme, evoking deep emotions among those present. Appreciating the initiative of the Mirpur Welfare Association to digitally preserve the testimonies and personal experiences of survivors and eyewitnesses of the 1947 tragedy, the Governor described these senior citizens as living custodians of history whose experiences constituted an invaluable heritage that must be preserved for posterity. Gupta urged the younger generation to interact with their elders, understand their history, document their experiences, and actively participate in preserving their language, traditions, cultural identity and historical legacy. He emphasised that digital documentation of eyewitness accounts would enable future generations to understand history beyond textbooks. "The Mirpur tragedy reminds us of the profound importance of humanity, peace, compassion and our collective responsibility. We must preserve the memories of those who suffered and ensure that their experiences become a legacy of courage and resilience for future generations," he said. He complimented the Association for bringing together Mirpur-origin families settled across different parts of northern India and strengthening community bonds while promoting historical awareness and cultural preservation. Earlier, President of the Mirpur Jammu-Kashmir Welfare Association, Chandigarh, S. Ramnik Singh welcomed the Governor and Lady Governor and briefed them about the Association's activities. Renu Bhatia, Chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Women; Vice-Chancellor Dr Tankeshwar Kumar; President of the Association S. Ramnik Singh; Vice-President Aruna Kumari; General Secretary Suchin Gupta, besides survivors of the tragedy, senior citizens, office-bearers of the Association and prominent members of the Mirpur community, were present on the occasion. (ANI)