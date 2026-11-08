The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad has urged the Assam Chief Minister to implement the Old Pension Scheme for eligible employees while offering a window for litigants to withdraw legal cases against the organization.

SAKP Demands Implementation of Old Pension Scheme

In a major initiative to safeguard government employees' rights and streamline organisational operations, the Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has formally submitted a memorandum to the Assam Chief Minister, demanding immediate implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for eligible employees. Simultaneously, the parishad’s Central Executive Body has issued a clear public resolution regarding internal legal disputes.

Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad spokesperson Sailendra Pandey stated that the parishad stands fully committed to serving the best interests of the state's employees and maintaining absolute accountability within its ranks.

Details of the Pension Memorandum

Referring to the memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, Parishad President Kumud Kumar Kataki and Secretary General Pranabjyoti Bhuyan emphasised the government's previous budget assurances regarding pension reforms. In line with Central Government Office Memorandum No. 57/04/2019-P&PW(B) dated February 17, 2020, and Assam Finance Department letter No. E-278326/2025/676 dated March 28, 2025, employees whose recruitment process was initiated prior to January 2005 are entitled to switch from the New Pension Scheme to the Old Pension Scheme.

Highlighting employee grievances, Parishad leadership noted, "Although the Finance Department collected relevant data from various state departments, concrete implementation remains pending. State government employees who served the public diligently for decades cannot be left in uncertainty regarding their basic retirement security. We urge the Chief Minister to immediately verify the collected employee data and issue final orders enabling the transition to OPS without further delay.

Resolution on Internal Legal Disputes

Concurrently, SAKP issued an official public notice based on decisions taken during its Central Executive Meeting held on November 1, 2026. The leadership extended a strict deadline and final conditional offer to individuals currently pursuing court cases against the Parishad.

Commenting on the litigation, Kataki and Bhuyan asserted, "For the greater collective interest and harmony of the organization, we offer a three-month window for litigants to unconditionally withdraw all ongoing legal cases against the Parishad. However, if the opposing parties fail to withdraw their suits, the Executive Council has formally authorized the President and Secretary General to pursue all pending legal matters to their ultimate conclusion with full authority."

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