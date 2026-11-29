J&K Minister Sakina Itoo demands the region be excluded from the new delimitation process following a 2022 review, while welcoming the government's 33% women's reservation initiative ahead of upcoming parliamentary discussions.

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo on Sunday said the Union Territory should be "kept out" of the proposed Delimitation exercise as it underwent the exercise in 2022, while welcoming the 33 per cent reservation for women. Speaking to reporters, Itoo said, "Delimitation is not justified. Jammu and Kashmir underwent delimitation just three years ago, before the Assembly elections, so there is no reason to repeat the process here. It should therefore be kept out of the proposed exercise... However, I welcome the 33% reservation for women, as it will give them greater opportunities to enter politics and participate in decision-making, governance and development."

Her remarks come a day before the special sitting of Parliament begins on November 30, when the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals on delimitation and women's reservation. Opposition leaders, including PDP's Mehboob Baig and CPI(M)'s MY Tarigami, have said they back women's reservation, but object to the delimitation plan and the process followed. The BJP has defended the move as a step to empower women and create smaller constituencies. The package also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The proposed changes are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs.The DMK has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation be protected. However, the estimated NDA tally remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)