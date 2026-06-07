A FAIMA delegation met Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, seeking financial aid for victims of the Saket building collapse that killed seven, including four doctors. The CM assured government support and compensation for the deceased and injured's families.

A delegation from the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), representatives from Delhi Government Hospitals, met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and requested ex-gratia assistance and financial support from the government for the families of the deceased and injured victims in the tragic Saket building collapse incident.

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The delegation was led by Chief Patron Dr. Rohan Krishnan and Patron Dr. Sandeep Dagar, and FAIMA FMG Cell representatives, Dr. Jaswant, The delegation highlighted the immense loss suffered by the victims' families. The unfortunate incident claimed seven lives, including four doctors, two cooks, and one engineer, while several others sustained injuries, according to the release.

CM Assures Government Support

During the meeting, the delegation requested ex-gratia assistance and financial support from the Delhi Government for the families of the deceased and injured victims, as per the release. The Chief Minister responded positively and assured the delegation that the Government would extend appropriate support and compensation after receiving the relevant details of the affected individuals.

FAIMA to Expedite Aid Process

FAIMA expresses its sincere gratitude to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Delhi Government for their compassionate and proactive approach toward the affected families FAIMA will submit the list of deceased and injured persons to the concerned authorities so that the process of compensation and assistance can be expedited.

The association further thanked Satish Upadhyay, MLA, Malviya Nagar, for his prompt intervention, support, and active efforts in facilitating discussions and ensuring that the matter received due attention from the concerned authorities.

The Federation has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the affected families and is working with all stakeholders to ensure timely relief and assistance.