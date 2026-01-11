Traditional woodcraft from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is a major attraction at Hyderabad's 85th Numaish. Master craftsmen are showcasing vintage furniture and decor inspired by the Nizam era, with prices ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 60,000.

Saharanpur's Artisanal Charm at Numaish

Traditional woodcraft from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is drawing huge crowds at the 85th edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) at Nampally. The exhibition, being held from January 1 to February 15, 2026, features master craftsmen showcasing vintage-style furniture, carved boxes, trays, and customised decor items at affordable prices.

Speaking to ANI, Muhammad Nadeem, owner of Asif Handicrafts and Marwood Handicrafts, said he has been associated with the Hyderabad exhibitions for over 25 years and has been working with woodcraft since childhood. He said, "The team works throughout the year to design and prepare selected product varieties, which are then brought to the exhibition."

Craftsmanship and Heritage

He told ANI, "Our items can even be seen at the Salar Jung Museum. Many designs are inspired by the Nizam era, such as pillar tables, advanced folding tables, jewellery boxes, jodhli boxes and both indoor and outdoor furniture." Nadeem added that customers appreciate the quality and heritage of the company's products. "We make trays, tissue paper boxes, spice boxes, shopping boards and jewellery boxes. Some items are ready within 10 to 15 days, while bigger furniture pieces take up to two months. We mainly use Shisham, Mango and Saagwan wood to ensure quality and durability," he said.

Pricing and Customisation

He said prices range from Rs 10 for spoons to Rs 60,000 for premium furniture items. "We keep products for all segments - middle class, lower income groups, as well as high-end buyers. Customers can also place customised orders with us," he added.

Visitors Laud Exhibition and Craftsmanship

Visitors also praised the arrangements at this year's exhibition. Abhijit, a regular visitor, said the government has made excellent arrangements at the venue. "People from different parts of the country have come here to display their special items. At a time when everyone is shopping online, this exhibition is bringing people out to explore unique products. The decorative wooden items look vintage, and the prices are affordable," he said.

Another visitor, Mohammed Faizan, who hails from Saharanpur, said the stall gives him a homely feeling. "I have a special passion for wood carving. Each item here looks like an antique, but is priced at very nominal rates. I especially loved their coffee tables with copper-filled carving patterns. I have purchased tables for my home and study furniture for my kids," he said. He added that he often visits exhibitions across the country whenever he finds Saharanpur artisans. "Seeing our culture being taken nationally and internationally really makes me proud," he said.

About the All India Industrial Exhibition

The All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish), being held from January 1 to February 15 at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, continues to remain a major attraction in Hyderabad, offering a festive mix of handicrafts, cultural displays, food, shopping and entertainment, and is easily accessible via the Gandhi Bhavan Metro Station. (ANI)