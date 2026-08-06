The Delhi High Court dismissed Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar's regular bail plea in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. The court rejected his claim that circumstances had changed as all material prosecution witnesses had been examined by the trial court.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar's regular bail plea in the Sagar Dhankar murder case of May 2021. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav dismissed the bail plea. The detailed order is awaited.

Arguments in Bail Plea

He had moved a bail plea in Delhi High Court through advocate Sahil Malik. He had sought regular bail in view of the changed circumstances. It was claimed that all material Prosecution witnesses have been examined by the Rohini court. Earlier, on February 6, the Rohini court had rejected his bail application. The bail plea was opposed by the Advocate Joshini Tuli, counsel for the father of the deceased before the trial court.

Sushil Kumar had been granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court in March 2025. However, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail on August 13, 2025, observing that material witnesses were yet to be examined. He subsequently surrendered on August 20, 2025.

His counsel had submitted that the circumstances have materially changed in as much as all the material public witnesses stand examined, and there remains no possibility of the accused influencing or tampering with the prosecution evidence. It was also submitted that the Supreme Court had granted liberty to Sushil Kumar to file a fresh bail application before the concerned court in the event of a change in circumstances or if fresh grounds arose.

According to the plea, there are 222 prosecution witnesses in the case, of whom 42 material public witnesses, including the injured, have already been examined. This case is at the stage of recording of Prosecution evidence. It is stated that no useful purpose would be served by keeping Sushil Kumar in judicial custody, that too in the company of hardened criminals, and the continued incarceration is further injurious to his health.

Details of the Alleged Crime

It is alleged that on the intervening night of May 4 and 5, 2021, at around 11:30 PM, Jai Bhagwan alias Sonu, Sagar Dhankar, Ravinder alias Binda, Bhagat alias Bhagtu and Amit Kumar alias Khagad were allegedly abducted from Shalimar Bagh and Model Town and taken to the parking area of Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, where Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted them. Sagar Dhankar later succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment.

Sushil Kumar is a recipient of the Arjuna Award (2005), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award (2009) and Padma Shri (2011). (ANI)