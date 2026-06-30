Following the Lucknow coaching centre tragedy, the Delhi government has ordered a safety inspection of 924 coaching centres across the capital. Joint teams will check fire safety, structural integrity, and emergency preparedness in major hubs like Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar to ensure student safety.

Following the recent coaching centre incident in Lucknow, the Delhi government has announced a large-scale safety inspection drive covering 924 coaching centres across the national capital. The initiative aims to ensure that coaching institutes comply with essential fire safety norms, structural safety standards, and emergency preparedness requirements to safeguard thousands of students. The inspections will focus particularly on major coaching hubs, where a large number of aspirants attend classes every day. Alongside the safety review, the government has also indicated that it is considering a regulatory framework to address coaching fees, infrastructure standards, and the availability of basic amenities for students.

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Joint Teams to Inspect Coaching Centres Across Delhi

The Delhi government has directed the concerned authorities to conduct comprehensive inspections of 924 coaching centres operating across the city. The exercise is intended to verify whether coaching institutes have implemented the required safety measures and are functioning in compliance with the prescribed regulations.

Particular attention will be given to prominent coaching hubs, including Mukherjee Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, and Katwaria Sarai, where thousands of students from across the country enrol for competitive examination coaching.

The inspections will be carried out by joint teams comprising officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Fire Service, and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The teams will examine fire safety systems, structural integrity, emergency exits, and other essential safety measures to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for students.

Government Plans Stricter Regulations for Coaching Centres

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government intends to introduce clear rules and regulations governing the operation of coaching centres. He stated that the proposed framework would address not only safety standards but also infrastructure, student facilities, and fee regulation.

Highlighting the wide variation in coaching fees, Sood noted that some institutes charge around ₹1 lakh, while others charge as much as ₹4 lakh. He said there should be appropriate oversight to ensure greater transparency and fairness in fee structures.

Regular Safety Audits and Better Student Facilities

The Education Minister stressed that coaching centres should undergo regular inspections to assess their location, safety arrangements, and the facilities available to students. He observed that several institutes continue to operate without adequate safety measures, sufficient classroom space, or even basic amenities.

According to Sood, such conditions cannot be be overlooked. He said the government's inspection drive is aimed at ensuring that coaching centres provide students with a safe, secure, and suitable environment for learning.