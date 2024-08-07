Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sadhguru urges Indian government to protect Bangladeshi Hindus amid rising attacks

    Sadhguru's appeal followed yoga guru Ramdev's condemnation on Tuesday of the targeted attacks on Hindu houses, temples, and businesses in Bangladesh. Ramdev urged the Indian government to take diplomatic and political measures to protect the Hindu minority in the neighboring country.

    ISHA Foundation's founder, Sadhguru Vasudev, on Wednesday (August 7) urged the Indian government to "stand up and act at the earliest" for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. This comes as local media reports claimed that Hindu houses and business establishments were attacked by mobs and looted in at least 27 districts.

    Highlighting the severity of the situation, Sadhguru stressed that the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh are not merely an internal matter. "Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if we do not stand up and act at the earliest to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighborhood," Sadhguru said.

    "What was part of this Nation unfortunately became neighborhood, but it is our responsibility to protect these people -who actually belong to this Civilization- from these shocking atrocities," he further said.

    Sadhguru shared a news report on social media platform X, titled "Hindu houses, businesses attacked in 27 districts," and called for immediate action.

    According to various reports, in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, a mob vandalized and plundered the house of Pradip Chandra Roy, secretary of Lalmonirhat Puja Udjapan Parishad, in Telipara village on Monday evening. Additionally, a computer shop owned by Muhin Roy, a municipality member of the district's Puja Udjapan Parishad, was ransacked and looted on Thana Road.

    In Chandrapur village, Kaliganj upazila, homes of four Hindu families were vandalized and looted. In Hatibandha upazila's Purbo Sardubi village, 12 Hindu houses were torched, reports said.

    Ramdev described these attacks by fundamentalist forces as "shameful and dangerous" and called on India to do everything possible to protect the affected Hindus. "I fear that India will need to remain vigilant so that the honour and dignity of the mothers, sisters, and daughters of our Hindu brothers are not at stake. The entire country will have to stand with its minority Hindu brothers with full strength," Ramdev had said.

    Referencing India's role in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Ramdev said, "We helped create Bangladesh; if we can create Bangladesh, we must show our strength in protecting Hindus living there."

    Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, also warned against individuals in India trying to incite unrest by exploiting issues related to caste, religion, and reservation.

