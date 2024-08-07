Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bridge collapse on Karwar-Goa highway sends lorry into Kali river; Driver rescued, traffic halted

    A 40-year-old bridge on Karnataka's National Highway 66 collapsed early this morning, plunging a lorry into the Kali River. The empty truck's driver, Murugan, was rescued by locals and emergency responders. The bridge's failure has disrupted traffic between Karwar and Goa. Authorities are investigating, and a case has been filed against the NHAI and IRB company.

    Bridge collapse on Karwar-Goa highway sends lorry into Kali river; Driver rescued, traffic halted vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    A major incident occurred early this morning when a 40-year-old bridge on the national highway in Karnataka's Karwar collapsed, sending a lorry plunging into the Kali River. The bridge, which connects Karwar to Goa, gave way around 1 am while the lorry was crossing.

    The truck registered TN-36 B-9997 and owned by Tamil Nadu-based SSM Transport Company, was travelling from Goa to Hubli at the time of the collapse. The vehicle was empty, having just delivered a load of coal. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Murugan from Yashapatti village in Dharmapuri district, managed to break the front glass of the lorry and stand on top of the cabin, shouting for help.

    Residents, along with fire brigade and coast guard personnel, quickly responded to the emergency. Murugan was rescued by local fishermen and emergency responders and was taken to a government hospital for treatment. Despite the dramatic circumstances, Murugan survived the fall.

    The collapse of the bridge, which had been in use for 39 years, has disrupted traffic on National Highway 66, severing the link between Karwar and Goa. The new bridge, constructed as part of the development of the highway, is currently being inspected for safety as a precautionary measure.

    Search operations continue in the river, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), coastal police, and local fishermen. Authorities are investigating whether any other vehicles or locals were affected by the collapse.

    As the investigation unfolds, traffic in the area has come to a standstill, with many commuters waiting near the site. The police have filed a case against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the IRB company responsible for the bridge's maintenance at the Karwar Nagar police station.

