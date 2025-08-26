In a historic first for a spiritual leader, Sadhguru, Founder - Isha Foundation, embarked on this year’s Yatra to Mount Kailash on a motorbike, after undergoing two major brain surgeries last year.

The reopening of the revered Kailash Yatra route through Tibet marks the improvement of relations between India and China, allowing Indian pilgrims to once again undertake the spiritual journey to Mount Kailash after a five-year hiatus. In a historic first for a spiritual leader, Sadhguru, Founder - Isha Foundation, embarked on this year’s Yatra to Mount Kailash on a motorbike, after undergoing two major brain surgeries last year. His 17-day journey is a demonstration that with the power of yoga, even the unthinkable is achievable.

Along the way, Sadhguru engaged in insightful conversations with actors, artists, and sports personalities. Discussing his medical recovery with Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, Sadhguru explained that the key lies in mastering life’s fundamentals. With a wry smile, he added that his promise to doctors before the journey was simple: “No jerks, no bumps, no falls.” To prepare, he even completed a Trans-Canada motorcycle ride as a test, which gave him confidence to take on the arduous Himalayan terrain.

When actor Kangana Ranaut asked about what Shiva means to him, Sadhguru replied, “I sit on his shoulders, so everything is fine,” underlining that spiritual depth comes not from concepts but immersion into the dimension that Shiva embodies.

Actor R. Madhavan, in conversation with Sadhguru, heard Kailash described as “the greatest mystical library on the planet and in the known universe,” emphasizing its role as a living archive of spiritual possibilities.

Sadhguru also commented on the broader significance of regional cooperation, noting: “Geographically congruent nations must come together... function geographically as one unit though politically and otherwise we are separate.” His reflections cast the Kailash Yatra not only as a personal spiritual odyssey but also as a bridge for harmony in the region.

In a subsequent dialogue with filmmaker Nag Ashwin, director of Kalki 2898 AD, the discussion turned to the common perception that spiritual pursuits, such as visiting Kashi or Kailash, are meant for old age. Countering this, Sadhguru shared: “The best things that you want to do in your life should happen sooner than later. … This whole idea that spirituality should happen at the end of your life is a terrible idea. Spiritual means the innermost core of who you are. …. This should happen at the earliest possible time.”

This year, Sadhguru’s exciting journey to Kailash can be followed by seekers virtually via the free Sadhguru App.