Three NCPI leaders from Murshidabad wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention on police action concerning mosque loudspeakers and delays in EPIC tribunal cases, which they say are affecting residents of the West Bengal district.

Three NCPI leaders from the Murshidabad region, Yusuf Pathan, Khalilur Rahaman and Abu Taher Khan, have written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking intervention on police action concerning mosque loudspeakers and long-pending EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) tribunal cases, saying the two issues are affecting residents of Murshidabad district.

Plea for Sensitive Handling of Loudspeaker Issue

In a letter, the three leaders said reports indicate that police authorities are directing mosques to remove microphones or loudspeakers. Noting that Supreme Court's directions on noise regulations should be fully respected, they urged for appropriate instructions to "ensure fair, uniform, and sensitive implementation without hurting religious sentiments".

Urgent Action Sought on Pending EPIC Cases

The MPs said that "a large number of genuine voters whose names have been deleted" from the electoral rolls are awaiting tribunal decisions. "The delay is causing difficulties in passport verification. land registration, and access to Government welfare schemes," the letter stated.

The MPs called for fast-tracking all pending genuine cases and completing them by the end of this year, and establishing additional tribunal benches. They also called for creating a grievance monitoring mechanism.

Political Background

Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs had announced that they were joining Nationalist Citizens Party of India and they will support BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. However, the three from NCPI have not attended NDA meetings. (ANI)