Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa slammed CM Bhagwant Mann over a 'sacrilege' row. The Akal Takht has summoned Mann and AAP MLAs regarding a new amendment act, with Mann agreeing to appear before the supreme Sikh temporal authority.

Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid the ongoing "sacrilege" controversy surrounding him. The Akal Takht has summoned Punjab cabinet ministers and Sikh MLAs to appear before it to present their views on the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. Bajwa stated that Mann has been held accountable by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, and he denied any opposition role in the matter. The Congress MLA questioned the Punjab CM's belief in Sikh principles, asserting that if he truly believes in them, he should appear before the Akal Takht Sahib and accept whatever punishment is imposed.

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Bajwa Criticises CM Mann, Cites Precedent

"Now that they have summoned him, he will provide answers to whatever questions they (Akal Takht) have. We have nothing to do with this; this matter is entirely before the Akal Takht. A beadbi (sacrilege) has occurred, it has been committed by Bhagwant Mann, and the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib is holding him accountable. Neither the Congress nor any other opposition party has any hand in this; this is a religious matter, not a political one," said Partap Bajwa.

"My suggestion to the CM has always been this: Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the greatest Sikh Emperor. He ruled for 40 years, and he ruled not just over a province, but over a country. Even he believed in the supremacy of the Akal Takht Sahib, and there came a time when he, too, was punished. He appeared there himself and accepted whatever punishment was given," he added.

"As for him (Bhagwant Mann), if you are a Sikh -- and I am even sceptical about whether Bhagwant Mann ji believes in Sikh principles and philosophy at all -- if he did believe, he would not have committed such a major sin. If he has sinned, as a humble Sikh, he should appear before the Akal Takht and accept whatever punishment is imposed upon him," he said.

SAD Stresses Akal Takht's Supremacy

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Ayali stressed that the Akal Takht is supreme for every follower of the Sikh religion, adding that he would follow every order given by the Jathedar. Commenting on the 2026 Amendment Act, Ayali noted that the opposition had suggested that the government keep avenues open for amendments to prevent potential misuse.

"For us, Sri Akal Takht Sahib is supreme; it is supreme for every Sikh. We will abide by whatever order is given by the Jathedar without question. We have no side to take; we will accept whatever order the Jathedar gives. Look, we had previously said in the Vidhan Sabha that avenues should be kept open for amendments so that there is no misuse. If the SGPC provides any suggestions or if the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib gives us an order, then an amendment must absolutely be made; the government should not have any 'ifs or buts' about it," said Ayali.

Akal Takht Jathedar Criticises AAP Govt

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, criticised the AAP-led Punjab government, stressing that it had interfered between the Gurus and the Sikhs after the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was unanimously passed in the assembly.

"After bypassing Sikh institutions, the 'Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act', enacted in 2008, was amended and the 'Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Bill, 2026' was unanimously passed... The government has come between the Guru and the Sikh by passing this act... Sri Akal Takht has summoned the state ministers and AAP MLAs to present their case," he told reporters.

CM Mann Agrees to Appear Before Akal Takht

On Sunday, Punjab CM Mann announced that all AAP MLAs would appear before the Akal Takht, emphasising that the temporal authority stands supreme for him. Addressing a press conference alongside AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar, Mann said, "Our MLAs and ministers have been summoned to the Akal Takht Sahib tomorrow for discussion, to present their point of view. All our MLAs and ministers will go there. We consider the supremacy of the Akal Takht Sahib to be the greatest."

The Akal Takht has sought an explanation for how a law concerning Sikh religious affairs was passed without consultation. The law, passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13 and assented to by the Governor shortly thereafter, amends the 2008 Principal Act. It provides for a term of up to life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy in the desecration of the Saroop(s) of the Guru Granth Sahib with the intention to disrupt peace or communal harmony, along with a fine ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh. (ANI)