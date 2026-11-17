Over 78,000 devotees have gathered in Arunachal Pradesh to view the Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha. The ongoing exposition at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai marks the final leg of this significant cultural and spiritual tour of the state.

Sacred Buddha Relics Exposition Draws Huge Crowds in Namsai District

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The exposition of the Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha at the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham), Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, has received an overwhelming response from devotees. More than 12,000 devotees visited the exposition during its first two days, on 14 and 15 November 2026. They offered prayers, paid homage to the Sacred Relics and sought the blessings of Lord Buddha.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Culture, with more than 31,000 devotees visiting the exposition at Tawang and over 35,000 at Bomdila, the cumulative footfall across the three venues has exceeded 78,000 by the end of November 15, 2026. Devotees from different parts of Namsai district and neighbouring regions have been gathering at the Golden Pagoda since the commencement of the exposition. Long queues of devotees reflect their deep faith and reverence for the Sacred Relics. The large turnout also reflects the enduring influence of Buddhist teachings and traditions in the region.

The exposition at Namsai marks the third and final phase of the Sacred Relics Exposition in Arunachal Pradesh, being held from October 31 to November 21, 2026. The exposition commenced at the historic Gaden Namgyal Lhatse (Tawang Monastery) on October 31, 2026. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu attended the inaugural ceremony. Venerable Buddhist monks and other distinguished guests were also present, a release said.

Following the conclusion of the exposition at Tawang on November 7, the Sacred Relics were taken to Thubchog Gatsel Ling (TGL) Monastery, also known as Lower Gompa, in Bomdila. The six-day exposition at Bomdila was held from November 8 to 13, 2026. The Sacred Relics arrived at Namsai on November 14, 2026. They were ceremonially received and enshrined at the Golden Pagoda. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd.), inaugurated the exposition in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Raghav Prasad Bhatnagar, Director General, International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). State Ministers, public representatives, Buddhist monks and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The exposition across Tawang, Bomdila and Namsai has brought the Sacred Relics closer to devotees from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh. It has also brought together people from different Buddhist traditions in a spirit of shared faith and devotion. The Golden Pagoda, also known as Kongmu Kham, is an important centre of Theravada Buddhist faith and heritage in eastern Arunachal Pradesh. The Tai Khamti, Singpho and other communities of the region have preserved their rich Buddhist traditions over generations. Their monasteries, festivals, art and religious practices form an important part of India's Buddhist heritage. Tawang and Bomdila are known for their Mahayana and Vajrayana Buddhist traditions. Namsai is known for its Theravada Buddhist heritage. The exposition at these three locations reflects the rich diversity of Buddhist traditions in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per a release, the exposition at Namsai offers a special opportunity to devotees from eastern Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern States to pay homage to the Sacred Relics. It also enables them to connect more closely with the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. The district administration has made arrangements to facilitate the orderly participation of devotees. A region-wise schedule has been drawn up to ensure convenient access to the Sacred Relics. The public darshan schedule will be held from November 16 to 20, 2026. On November 16, devotees from Lathao and Namsai circles will be allowed to visit, followed by devotees from Piyong and Lekang circles on November 17. On November 18, devotees from Changlang, Jairampur, Bordumsa, Miao, Diyun, Tirap and Longding will be permitted to attend. On November 19, the darshan will be open to devotees from Mechuka, Tuting, Gelling, Tezu, Anjaw (Meyor) and Lower Dibang Valley, along with defence personnel. On November 20, devotees from Assam and all other northeastern states, as well as those who could not visit on the preceding days, will be allowed to have darshan, a release further said. Devotees are encouraged to follow the designated schedule and cooperate with the district administration. These arrangements will help ensure smooth movement and convenient public darshan.

The Sacred Relics being exhibited in Arunachal Pradesh are preserved at the National Museum, New Delhi. They originate from Piprahwa in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The site is associated with ancient Kapilavastu and the Shakya tradition of Lord Buddha. These relics are of exceptional historical, archaeological and spiritual significance. They are among the most precious objects of India's Buddhist heritage. The tradition of venerating Sacred Relics began after the Mahaparinirvana of Lord Buddha. His Sacred Relics were enshrined in stupas, which became important centres of Buddhist pilgrimage and devotion. The Sacred Relics have returned to Arunachal Pradesh after a gap of 13 years. Their exposition has provided devotees across the State with a cherished opportunity to pay homage to Lord Buddha and reconnect with their spiritual heritage.

Two special exhibitions are being held at the Meditation Centre of the Golden Pagoda. They have been organised by the National Museum, New Delhi, and the International Buddhist Confederation. The exhibition titled “Unearthing the Sacred Piprahwa: The Story of the Holy Buddha Relics and Their Discovery”, organised by the International Buddhist Confederation, presents the history and significance of the Piprahwa Relics. It traces their discovery at Piprahwa in Uttar Pradesh and the subsequent archaeological excavations. It also highlights the tradition of Buddhist relic veneration and the spiritual significance of the Sacred Relics. According to a release, the exhibition further presents the remarkable journey of the Piprahwa jewel collection. These precious objects returned to India in 2025 after more than a century. Their return marks an important achievement in the preservation and recovery of India's cultural heritage. The second exhibition, titled “Crossroads of Dhamma: Classical Legacies, Living Art, and Anthropological Perspectives”, has been curated by the National Museum, New Delhi. It highlights the rich artistic and cultural heritage of Buddhism. It also presents the influence of Buddhist teachings on art, culture and living traditions. Both exhibitions provide visitors with an opportunity to learn more about the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. They also help create awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving India's Buddhist heritage for future generations.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has undertaken several initiatives to protect, preserve and promote India's Buddhist heritage. Efforts are being made to improve infrastructure, connectivity and facilities at important Buddhist pilgrimage destinations. The Government has also promoted Buddhist scholarship, international conferences and cultural exchanges. The recognition of Pali as a classical language in 2024 is an important step towards preserving Buddhist knowledge and literary traditions. The return of the Piprahwa jewel collection to India in 2025 is another significant achievement in safeguarding the country's Buddhist heritage. In recent years, India has organised and supported expositions of Sacred Buddhist Relics in Mongolia, Thailand, Vietnam, Russia, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. These expositions have provided millions of devotees with opportunities to pay homage to the Sacred Relics. They have also strengthened India's cultural and spiritual ties with Buddhist communities across the world. Earlier this year, the exposition of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha in Ladakh provided devotees in the Himalayan region with a special opportunity for public veneration. The ongoing exposition in Arunachal Pradesh carries forward these efforts. It highlights the rich Buddhist heritage of the northeastern Himalayan region and the important role of its communities in preserving Buddhist traditions. The exposition of the Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha is an occasion of immense spiritual and cultural significance. The participation of thousands of devotees reflects the enduring faith in Lord Buddha and His teachings, a release further said. For more than two millennia, the teachings of Lord Buddha have guided humanity towards peace, compassion, wisdom and non-violence. These values continue to hold great relevance in the contemporary world. The exposition is being organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the National Museum, New Delhi, and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi. Public darshan of the Sacred Relics will continue at the Golden Pagoda, Namsai, until November 20, 2026. Following the conclusion of the exposition, the Sacred Relics are scheduled to return to the National Museum, New Delhi, on November 21, 2026, a release added. (ANI)