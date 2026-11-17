Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Akvan is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, prompting the IMD to issue rain alerts across Tamil Nadu. Chennai may receive rainfall, while strong winds and rough seas have triggered warnings for fishermen

Cyclone Akvan is gaining strength over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify further, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather system, which developed over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, has moved north-northwestwards and strengthened into a cyclonic storm. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening, November 17.

The IMD has forecast that the cyclone will continue moving northwestwards before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast. It is likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

At the time of landfall, wind speeds could reach 120–130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph. The developing system has also raised concerns about heavy rainfall and strong winds across several coastal districts.

Chennai, Tiruvallur And Chengalpattu Among Districts Likely To Receive Heavy Rain

The approaching cyclone is expected to influence weather conditions across Tamil Nadu over the coming days. While several parts of the state may receive rainfall, the IMD has issued specific warnings for northern coastal districts.

On November 17, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places across the Western Ghats districts and coastal Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal. The remaining parts of the state are expected to experience generally dry weather.

However, the situation is likely to change on November 18 and 19.

Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph. Kancheepuram and Ranipet are also likely to experience heavy rainfall during this period.

Other northern coastal districts, Western Ghats regions, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

On November 20, light to moderate rainfall is likely across isolated parts of the Western Ghats and northern coastal Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal.

Chennai Weather, Today: Cloudy Skies, Rain Likely; Fishermen Advised Against Venturing Into Sea

Chennai is expected to experience generally cloudy skies on Tuesday, November 17, with light to moderate rainfall likely in some parts of the city.

According to the weather forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 30–31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued warnings for fishermen operating along Tamil Nadu's coastal areas and neighbouring sea regions due to strong winds and rough sea conditions.

Between November 17 and 18, squally winds reaching 40–50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph, are likely along the north Tamil Nadu coast. On November 19, wind speeds may increase to 50–60 kmph, with gusts reaching 70 kmph.

The warning also covers the Andaman Sea, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and parts of the Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds in the southeast Bay of Bengal could reach 80–90 kmph, with gusts of up to 100 kmph. In the southwest Bay of Bengal, winds may reach 85–95 kmph, with gusts touching 105 kmph.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the affected sea areas as Cyclone Akvan continues to intensify.