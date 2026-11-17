A chain snatcher was shot and injured by Loni police during a late-night encounter. Officers recovered a stolen motorcycle and jewellery, while his accomplice remains at large. The suspect is receiving medical treatment for his leg injury.

Police Encounter in Loni Leaves Suspected Chain Snatcher Injured

Loni (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): A suspected chain snatcher was injured in the leg during a late-night encounter with police in Loni, Ghaziabad, while his accomplice managed to escape, police said. Officials recovered a stolen motorcycle, a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, and a gold chain snatched before Diwali from the arrested accused.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ram Kishan, the incident occurred between 10:15 PM and 10:30 PM on Monday when a police team spotted two men riding a motorcycle approaching from the direction of Baghpat. "When the police party signalled them to stop, they turned their vehicle toward the canal towpath leading to Javli and attempted to flee at high speed," ACP Ram Kishan said. "As the police pursued them, the two individuals lost control, and their motorcycle skidded."

While the police team continued closing in on foot, the suspects allegedly opened fire at the personnel using country-made pistols. "In self-defence, the police returned fire. One of the suspects was struck in the leg, rendering him unable to escape," the ACP stated. Upon questioning, the injured suspect identified himself as Deepak, son of Ratiram, a resident of Shamli district. His accomplice, identified as Hari Prakash, fled the scene under the cover of darkness. A search of Deepak yielded a gold chain wrapped in a plastic bag from his pocket, along with a live cartridge. Police also seized the country-made pistol used to fire at the officers. When questioned about the motorcycle's ownership papers, Deepak failed to produce any documentation and admitted that the two-wheeler was stolen. During initial interrogation, Deepak confessed that the recovered gold chain was the same one snatched in the Chirauli market a week before Diwali, and that he and Hari Prakash were on their way to sell the stolen jewellery when intercepted. The injured accused has been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment. Police confirmed that appropriate legal proceedings are underway, and the accused will be produced before the court following treatment, while efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest his absconding accomplice.