The Paradip Port Authority successfully rescued the distressed vessel MV Vishva Uday and its 27 crew members. The ship experienced water ingress and a propeller failure, requiring a swift tow to safety by the port's marine team.

Paradip Port Authority Successfully Rescues Distressed Vessel MV Uday

Paradip (Odisha) [India], November 17 (ANI): Demonstrating its commitment to maritime safety and operational excellence, Paradip Port Authority (PPA) successfully carried out a maritime assistance and salvage operation involving the distressed vessel MV Vishva Uday, carrying 27 crew members, approximately 50 nautical miles off Paradip Port.

The operation was initiated following an urgent communication received from Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Limited, reporting that the vessel was experiencing water ingress and a propeller shaft breakdown at coordinates 19°47'N 087°22'E. Upon receiving the distress information, Paradip Port Authority promptly mobilised its marine resources.

With the approval of the Directorate General of Marine Administration (DGMA), two PPA tugs, Dolphin 25 and Dolphin 20, departed at 12:30 PM on November 16, 2026, to assist the distressed vessel. The operation was conducted under the leadership of Harbour Master Capt. Indranil Mukherjee, with Dolphin 25 taking the lead and Dolphin 20 providing necessary support.

Through coordinated efforts and professional expertise, the team successfully towed MV Vishva Uday to safety and anchored it off the outer port limits on the morning of 17 November 2026.