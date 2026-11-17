Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief following a tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district. The incident, which killed eight people and injured over 20, triggered urgent rescue operations by the local authorities.

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Tragic Bus Accident In Tehri Garhwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths of eight people in a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, saying he was “deeply disturbed” by the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. In a post on the PMO India X handle, the Prime Minister said, "Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi."

Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2026

Eight people were killed and over 20 others injured after a bus fell into a ravine nearly 100 metres below a bridge near Gular Bazar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday morning. According to the police, around 30-35 people were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred. Following the incident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) posts at Byasi and Dhalwala rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Around 20 injured passengers have been rescued so far and are being shifted to hospitals in ambulances. Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shweta Choubey have also left for the accident site.